ROCTOOL: H1 2022 revenues: EUR4.1 million, +41% vs. H1 2021ROCTOOL

Press Release

Le Bourget-du-Lac, July 12, 2022 - 2pm CEST

H1 2022 revenues: EUR4.1 million, +41% vs. H1 2021

-- High growth rate of the activity driven by eco-responsibility solutions

-- Strong return of the automotive sector

Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), a specialist in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announces consolidated revenues of EUR4.1 million for the first half of 2022, an increase of 41% compared to H1 2021.

The thundering return of the Automotive market is confirmed, representing 53% of total revenues in H1 2022, i.e. +359% vs. H1 2021 and +113% vs. H1 2020. The confirmed continuity of Beauty, with 15% of the Group's activity, validates the relevance of the strategy, in equal parts with Consumer Products (15%), with the remainder shared with the Industrial (10%) and Medical (2%) sectors.

The various commercial successes over the past six months have improved performance and, as of June 30, 2022, the company had a robust orders list of over EUR3 million, including major automotive and beauty packaging projects and a first development contract in the solar industry.

Eco-responsibility, a pillar of Roctool's strategy

In addition to its partnership with the CEA to develop the eco-responsible French photovoltaic panels of tomorrow, the Group is committed to implementing its pioneering Eco-Molding solutions for all projects, in order to improve the carbon footprint of the goods produced thanks to the Roctool process.

Industrialists in the various sectors addressed, who are keen on virtuous solutions, have discovered Roctool's expertise in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites. Far from being anecdotal, Roctool technology makes it possible, among other things, to eliminate the use of paint in the automotive and consumer products industries, to facilitate the molding of recycled resins or to offer reductions in part thickness for significant material savings.

Through its Eco-Molding initiative, Roctool addresses a portfolio of high-end and high-growth customers, accompanies them towards an ecological transition while enabling them to produce new-generation parts using exclusive heating and cooling technology with exceptional properties.

A solid and relevant business model

With this cutting-edge technology, Roctool has been able to refine its business model in order to best meet its customers' various expectations. It is thus based on a solid offer:

-- Merchandise (induction systems and peripherals, mold components, and prototypes) which amounted to EUR2million, up +9% compared to H1 2021.

-- Services (engineering research, installation and commissioning services with testing), representing EUR1.2million in H1 2022, up +22% compared to H1 2021.

-- Licensing, royalties and strategic agreements amounted to EUR1 million in the first half of the yearcompared to EUR0.1 million in H1 2021.

Roctool is on a historic dynamic growth trajectory for the second consecutive year. Bolstered by its growth, the Group is continuing its exchanges with strategic industrial partners and confirms its ambition to become the leader in eco-responsible molding technology solutions

Upcoming:

Half-yearly results, September 26, 2022

About Roctool: www.roctool.com

Founded in 2000, Roctool is a technology and manufacturing solutions provider offering engineering services and systems. The Roctool induction process, perfectly adapted to plastic injection and compression molding, is available in many configurations to meet industrial requirements. Roctool's research and development team is constantly adapting its technologies to new materials, particularly metals. Roctool is the leader in heat and cool technologies, and today offers HDPlasticsT to plastic molders, Light Induction Tooling technology - LITT to suppliers of composite parts and Induction Dual Heating technology - IDHT for complete molding solutions. The processes developed by Roctool are used in production by leading brands in innovative sectors such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and electronics. They offer many advantages, including reduced cycle times, excellent surface quality, weight and performance savings, which allows manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced. Roctool is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. Its headquarters and R&D center are located at Le Bourget du Lac (France). Roctool also has offices and platforms in North America, China, Japan, Taiwan and Germany.

Contact / Investor Relations

Investors

Aelium

Valentine Boivin

+33 1 75 77 54 65

roctool@aelium.fr

