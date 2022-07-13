DJ MEETKAI LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST PUBLICLY AVAILABLE AI-POWERED METAVERSE ACCESSIBLE VIA VR & ANY SMART DEVICE

MeetKai Metaverse digitally transforms Times Square in New York with AI-powered GPS-based activation, free and available to anyone, as the first metaverse accessible via browser.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 - MeetKai, a conversational AI and metaverse company currently deployed in more than 30 countries for more than 20 million users, announced the launch of the world's first publicly available AI-powered metaverse that is accessible via VR and any smart device. Free and open to the public, a physical billboard at the corner of 7th Avenue and 47th Street has been turned into an anamorphic portal to MeetKai's metaverse in a virtual recreation of Times Square in New York City. After scanning a QR code, users can simultaneously explore the exact same location physically and digitally, interact with other players, and enter other worlds from MeetKai's metaverse.

This "Phase 1 Beta" activation is the first installment of MeetKai's broader ambition to map the entire world and enhance reality instead of trying to replace it, making activities such as shopping, collaborating, or learning easier and more enjoyable with the help of AI and VR.

"We are rewriting the rules of the metaverse in ways that lower barriers to technology adoption, make it easier and more accessible on-the-go for smart device users, and provide high-performance immersive experiences; all without the need for closed system apps or costly hardware such as VR headsets," said James Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO, of MeetKai. "Our core expertise in conversational AI has also enabled us to develop leapfrog smart virtual assistant services that will make the metaverse more intuitive, human, and more valuable for consumers, creators, and businesses."

Proven technology, founders, global partners

MeetKai leverages an advanced patented conversational AI technology that is capable of understanding negation queries, natural speech, and remembering context for authentic, multi-turn conversations. The launch of MeetKai's first voice-operated AI concierge enabled consumers to leave behind traditional command-based exchanges with smart device assistants, opting for purposeful and full-fledged interactions that feel natural enough to resemble being on a phone call with a real-life friend. MeetKai's AI supports 16 languages and its personalized software solutions and virtual assistants are used by more than 20 million users across 30 countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.

MeetKai is co-founded by successful serial entrepreneur Weili Dai and James Kaplan. Kaplan, who serves as CEO, is an AI researcher, engineer, and inventor. Dai, the company's Executive Chairwoman, is the Co-Founder of Marvell Technology Group and was named by Newsweek as one of the 150 Women Who Shake the World. Forbes also ranked Dai as one of the world's most powerful women in 2014, its 95th richest woman in the world in 2015, and 21st richest self-made woman in the U.S. in 2022.

U.S. partners of MeetKai include Nvidia and Scriber, the creator subscription service for professional entertainers, recently launched by the Jonas Brothers.

A better metaverse: open, inclusive, and rooted in reality

Experiencing the metaverse today requires app downloads that act as closed systems and resources such as VR headsets that aren't accessible to all. This reality has created a fragmentation and digital divide that could prevent entire populations from accessing and participating in the metaverse at its most formative stage of development.

MeetKai Metaverse, not only creates VR-based experiences designed for headsets, but is by contrast, open, intuitive, and ultimately designed to be accessible to more than 83% of the world's population owning a smartphone, as well as any browser compatible device - tablets or PCs - with zero download time. MeetKai's AI also ensures that communication mimics the way people converse in real life, versus having to adapt to the way machines process information.

"Our vision for the MeetKai Metaverse is to map the real world on an AI-powered virtual world with rich experiences that have the potential to improve life and expand knowledge using cutting-edge technology. This is a tool that people can use to enrich their skill set, work, collaborate, and engage with brands and organizations. As a result, efficiency is multiplied and real world lifestyles become more meaningful in a way that everyone can truly benefit from", said Weili Dai, Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman of MeetKai. "This is our mission for an inclusive and democratized metaverse as the world's leading and most innovative metaverse company - one that is founded on proven AI technology leadership, global access and connections, and significant resources required for long-term execution and success".

Exclusive Times Square access, inclusive experiences

While MeetKai's metaverse access is open and free to anyone with the QR code, exclusive perks will be provided for those who enter through the virtual portal located on a billboard at the corner of 7th Avenue and 47th Street in Manhattan. They will have the opportunity to claim rare "Key to the City - NYC Edition" NFTs, able to unlock gift cards and special features. One of the keys will also grant its owner the chance to have a metaverse street named after them and inspired by their interests.

Access will also be granted to everyone who scans the QR code today, and all users regardless of location will be able to claim a MeetKai Metaverse citizenship and enter an alternate Louvre metaverse, also developed by MeetKai.

The Time Square portal and billboard will remain open until August 11, 2022.

About MeetKai Inc.

MeetKai Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse Company based in Los Angeles, California. Listed by Forbes as "the company leading the AI speech race", MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can understand complex speech, give personalized results in a natural conversation, and boast expertise about any subject. After reaching 20+ million users worldwide, MeetKai is currently dedicated to shaping the future of the metaverse by building a virtual world rooted in reality and true utility, accessible to everyone, everywhere. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info & the latest MeetKai news.

MEETKAI CO-FOUNDER BIOGRAPHIES

Weili Dai, Co-Founder and Chairwoman

Weili Dai is the Co-Founder and Chairwoman of MeetKai Inc., where she is leading the charge to make next-gen Conversational AI in the metaverse a reality. Widely considered a technology visionary, she is the only woman Co-Founder of a global semiconductor company, Marvell Technology Group, and is the Co-Founder and President of FLC Technology. Additionally, Ms. Dai is the Chairwoman of Lark Health through which she has become a powerful advocate for the better use of technology to improve the human condition. Forbes Magazine listed Ms. Dai as one of the "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" and Newsweek named her as one of the "150 Women Who Shake the World." Ms. Dai was also named to the prestigious Committee of 100, an organization representing the most-influential Chinese Americans. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley and currently resides in Las Vegas, NV.

James Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO

James Kaplan is the Co-Founder and CEO of MeetKai Inc., a VR and Conversational AI company shaping the next-gen of artificial speech intelligence. He founded the company with Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman, Weili Dai, after becoming frustrated with the limitations of current automated assistants. Kaplan has had a true passion for AI and coding since he was six and wrote his first bots at only nine years old, including the first Pokemon Go bot and many others still popular to this day. Now his pioneering work in the metaverse puts MeetKai in competition with the largest names in tech. Kaplan studied Computer Science at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, and currently resides in the Los Angeles area.

