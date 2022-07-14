Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, AegirBio TO 2 (355/22)

At the request of AegirBio AB, AegirBio equity rights 2 will be traded on First North as from July 20, 2022. Security name: AegirBio TO 2 ----------------------------- Short name: AEGIR TO2 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018012379 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 262420 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during the ten trading days before the 2 January 2023 Maximum issue price 20,40 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0,08 SEK per share. Subscription price shall be rounded to integer öre, whereby 0.5 öre shall be rounded up -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in AegirBio B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip 2023-01-02 - 2023-01-16 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2022-01-12 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10.