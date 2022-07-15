Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

15 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 July 2022 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 120,000 100,000 EUR1.076 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.913 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.066 GBP0.901 GBP0.908291 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.071778

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,937,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2011 1.072 XDUB 08:19:20 00060022650TRLO0 15152 1.074 XDUB 08:19:20 00060022651TRLO0 2011 1.072 XDUB 08:31:40 00060023163TRLO0 458 1.072 XDUB 09:32:18 00060025401TRLO0 252 1.072 XDUB 09:32:18 00060025400TRLO0 1253 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025590TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025589TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025588TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 09:39:58 00060025587TRLO0 5992 1.068 XDUB 09:50:02 00060025819TRLO0 2735 1.068 XDUB 09:57:54 00060025973TRLO0 2999 1.068 XDUB 09:57:54 00060025972TRLO0 5721 1.076 XDUB 11:49:06 00060029389TRLO0 7226 1.074 XDUB 12:40:01 00060031523TRLO0 30 1.074 XDUB 12:40:01 00060031522TRLO0 123 1.074 XDUB 12:51:01 00060031826TRLO0 5263 1.072 XDUB 13:07:49 00060032592TRLO0 1168 1.072 XDUB 13:07:49 00060032591TRLO0 1898 1.070 XDUB 13:30:53 00060033860TRLO0 1511 1.070 XDUB 13:30:53 00060033859TRLO0 908 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035324TRLO0 648 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035328TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035327TRLO0 1400 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035326TRLO0 2800 1.072 XDUB 13:57:58 00060035325TRLO0 176 1.076 XDUB 14:24:33 00060036615TRLO0 2081 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038491TRLO0 328 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038492TRLO0 127 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038493TRLO0 1861 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038494TRLO0 1743 1.076 XDUB 14:42:15 00060038495TRLO0 3233 1.076 XDUB 14:42:23 00060038512TRLO0 369 1.074 XDUB 15:05:45 00060041724TRLO0 307 1.074 XDUB 15:06:01 00060041767TRLO0 5185 1.074 XDUB 15:06:01 00060041766TRLO0 6024 1.070 XDUB 15:10:38 00060042490TRLO0 5644 1.066 XDUB 15:22:36 00060044046TRLO0 2500 1.066 XDUB 15:45:36 00060046614TRLO0 15318 1.070 XDUB 15:59:54 00060047936TRLO0 2174 1.070 XDUB 15:59:54 00060047935TRLO0 2924 1.072 XDUB 16:03:00 00060048328TRLO0 157 1.070 XDUB 16:07:53 00060048893TRLO0 2390 1.074 XDUB 16:12:39 00060049334TRLO0 300 1.074 XDUB 16:12:48 00060049349TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 920 90.30 XLON 08:11:23 00060022281TRLO0 3865 90.50 XLON 08:32:35 00060023206TRLO0 4481 90.90 XLON 09:05:17 00060024327TRLO0 3232 91.00 XLON 09:24:04 00060025094TRLO0 1382 91.00 XLON 09:24:04 00060025093TRLO0 4033 91.00 XLON 09:24:04 00060025098TRLO0 193 91.00 XLON 09:24:04 00060025097TRLO0 807 90.60 XLON 09:47:04 00060025745TRLO0 3879 90.30 XLON 09:57:54 00060025974TRLO0 3000 90.40 XLON 09:57:54 00060025975TRLO0 4069 91.00 XLON 10:34:22 00060027183TRLO0 270 91.20 XLON 11:26:57 00060028677TRLO0 363 91.20 XLON 11:35:25 00060028863TRLO0 363 91.20 XLON 11:35:56 00060028894TRLO0 3000 91.30 XLON 11:43:05 00060029205TRLO0 3000 91.30 XLON 11:43:05 00060029206TRLO0 4523 90.90 XLON 11:51:09 00060029552TRLO0 3000 90.70 XLON 13:09:44 00060032645TRLO0 4160 90.40 XLON 13:37:01 00060034263TRLO0 3757 90.80 XLON 13:52:28 00060035025TRLO0 4603 90.80 XLON 13:57:58 00060035323TRLO0 378 90.80 XLON 13:57:58 00060035322TRLO0 4071 91.10 XLON 14:08:39 00060035743TRLO0 3000 91.10 XLON 14:08:39 00060035744TRLO0 3000 91.10 XLON 14:22:04 00060036494TRLO0 3816 91.10 XLON 14:42:15 00060038490TRLO0 336 90.90 XLON 14:43:28 00060038761TRLO0 4261 90.90 XLON 14:43:28 00060038762TRLO0 512 91.00 XLON 15:01:24 00060040786TRLO0 3277 91.00 XLON 15:01:24 00060040785TRLO0 4137 90.80 XLON 15:05:45 00060041723TRLO0 750 90.10 XLON 15:19:36 00060043761TRLO0 5000 90.20 XLON 15:19:36 00060043762TRLO0 137 90.60 XLON 15:44:08 00060046447TRLO0 454 90.60 XLON 15:44:16 00060046483TRLO0 2479 90.60 XLON 15:44:16 00060046482TRLO0 1162 90.60 XLON 15:44:16 00060046481TRLO0 4 91.00 XLON 16:08:00 00060048895TRLO0 6326 91.10 XLON 16:14:56 00060049595TRLO0

