Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Kaufchance: Kurz vor dem nächsten großen Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
15.07.22
08:03 Uhr
1,070 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0641,10408:36
Dow Jones News
15.07.2022 | 08:31
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 July 2022 it purchased a total of 220,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           120,000     100,000 
                            EUR1.076 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.913 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.066     GBP0.901 
 
                                    GBP0.908291 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.071778

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,937,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2011       1.072         XDUB      08:19:20      00060022650TRLO0 
15152      1.074         XDUB      08:19:20      00060022651TRLO0 
2011       1.072         XDUB      08:31:40      00060023163TRLO0 
458       1.072         XDUB      09:32:18      00060025401TRLO0 
252       1.072         XDUB      09:32:18      00060025400TRLO0 
1253       1.072         XDUB      09:39:58      00060025590TRLO0 
1400       1.072         XDUB      09:39:58      00060025589TRLO0 
1400       1.072         XDUB      09:39:58      00060025588TRLO0 
1400       1.072         XDUB      09:39:58      00060025587TRLO0 
5992       1.068         XDUB      09:50:02      00060025819TRLO0 
2735       1.068         XDUB      09:57:54      00060025973TRLO0 
2999       1.068         XDUB      09:57:54      00060025972TRLO0 
5721       1.076         XDUB      11:49:06      00060029389TRLO0 
7226       1.074         XDUB      12:40:01      00060031523TRLO0 
30        1.074         XDUB      12:40:01      00060031522TRLO0 
123       1.074         XDUB      12:51:01      00060031826TRLO0 
5263       1.072         XDUB      13:07:49      00060032592TRLO0 
1168       1.072         XDUB      13:07:49      00060032591TRLO0 
1898       1.070         XDUB      13:30:53      00060033860TRLO0 
1511       1.070         XDUB      13:30:53      00060033859TRLO0 
908       1.072         XDUB      13:57:58      00060035324TRLO0 
648       1.072         XDUB      13:57:58      00060035328TRLO0 
1400       1.072         XDUB      13:57:58      00060035327TRLO0 
1400       1.072         XDUB      13:57:58      00060035326TRLO0 
2800       1.072         XDUB      13:57:58      00060035325TRLO0 
176       1.076         XDUB      14:24:33      00060036615TRLO0 
2081       1.076         XDUB      14:42:15      00060038491TRLO0 
328       1.076         XDUB      14:42:15      00060038492TRLO0 
127       1.076         XDUB      14:42:15      00060038493TRLO0 
1861       1.076         XDUB      14:42:15      00060038494TRLO0 
1743       1.076         XDUB      14:42:15      00060038495TRLO0 
3233       1.076         XDUB      14:42:23      00060038512TRLO0 
369       1.074         XDUB      15:05:45      00060041724TRLO0 
307       1.074         XDUB      15:06:01      00060041767TRLO0 
5185       1.074         XDUB      15:06:01      00060041766TRLO0 
6024       1.070         XDUB      15:10:38      00060042490TRLO0 
5644       1.066         XDUB      15:22:36      00060044046TRLO0 
2500       1.066         XDUB      15:45:36      00060046614TRLO0 
15318      1.070         XDUB      15:59:54      00060047936TRLO0 
2174       1.070         XDUB      15:59:54      00060047935TRLO0 
2924       1.072         XDUB      16:03:00      00060048328TRLO0 
157       1.070         XDUB      16:07:53      00060048893TRLO0 
2390       1.074         XDUB      16:12:39      00060049334TRLO0 
300       1.074         XDUB      16:12:48      00060049349TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
920       90.30         XLON      08:11:23      00060022281TRLO0 
3865       90.50         XLON      08:32:35      00060023206TRLO0 
4481       90.90         XLON      09:05:17      00060024327TRLO0 
3232       91.00         XLON      09:24:04      00060025094TRLO0 
1382       91.00         XLON      09:24:04      00060025093TRLO0 
4033       91.00         XLON      09:24:04      00060025098TRLO0 
193       91.00         XLON      09:24:04      00060025097TRLO0 
807       90.60         XLON      09:47:04      00060025745TRLO0 
3879       90.30         XLON      09:57:54      00060025974TRLO0 
3000       90.40         XLON      09:57:54      00060025975TRLO0 
4069       91.00         XLON      10:34:22      00060027183TRLO0 
270       91.20         XLON      11:26:57      00060028677TRLO0 
363       91.20         XLON      11:35:25      00060028863TRLO0 
363       91.20         XLON      11:35:56      00060028894TRLO0 
3000       91.30         XLON      11:43:05      00060029205TRLO0 
3000       91.30         XLON      11:43:05      00060029206TRLO0 
4523       90.90         XLON      11:51:09      00060029552TRLO0 
3000       90.70         XLON      13:09:44      00060032645TRLO0 
4160       90.40         XLON      13:37:01      00060034263TRLO0 
3757       90.80         XLON      13:52:28      00060035025TRLO0 
4603       90.80         XLON      13:57:58      00060035323TRLO0 
378       90.80         XLON      13:57:58      00060035322TRLO0 
4071       91.10         XLON      14:08:39      00060035743TRLO0 
3000       91.10         XLON      14:08:39      00060035744TRLO0 
3000       91.10         XLON      14:22:04      00060036494TRLO0 
3816       91.10         XLON      14:42:15      00060038490TRLO0 
336       90.90         XLON      14:43:28      00060038761TRLO0 
4261       90.90         XLON      14:43:28      00060038762TRLO0 
512       91.00         XLON      15:01:24      00060040786TRLO0 
3277       91.00         XLON      15:01:24      00060040785TRLO0 
4137       90.80         XLON      15:05:45      00060041723TRLO0 
750       90.10         XLON      15:19:36      00060043761TRLO0 
5000       90.20         XLON      15:19:36      00060043762TRLO0 
137       90.60         XLON      15:44:08      00060046447TRLO0 
454       90.60         XLON      15:44:16      00060046483TRLO0 
2479       90.60         XLON      15:44:16      00060046482TRLO0 
1162       90.60         XLON      15:44:16      00060046481TRLO0 
4        91.00         XLON      16:08:00      00060048895TRLO0 
6326       91.10         XLON      16:14:56      00060049595TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  174875 
EQS News ID:  1398427 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.