Hear it: https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3139 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). Like last week we saw a comeback for the Austrian Traded Index Total Return over 6000 points on Friday, but again it was a small loss on weekly basis: -1,07 percent 6.037,49 points. These were the best-performers in the broader ATX Prime this week: Verbund 5,07% in front of Rosenbauer 3,63% and AT&S 3,25%. And the following stocks performed worst: Amag -14,85% in front of SBO -11,04% and Lenzing -8,68%. If you want you can take a ...

