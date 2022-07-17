BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -1,07% to 6.037,49 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -23,08%. Up to now there were 66 days with a positive and 71 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 26,84% away, from the low 3,96%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,4%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,82%. Hear our english spoken Podcast Episode tomorrow on http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast .These are the best-performers this week: Verbund 5,07% in front of Rosenbauer 3,63% and AT&S 3,25%. And the following stocks performed worst: Amag -14,85% in front of SBO -11,04% and Lenzing -8,68%. News came from Andritz (2), CA Immo, A1 Telekom Austria (2), Semperit, Wolford, Kapsch TrafficCom, Vienna Airport, S Immo, Erste Group, ...

