Andritz: Lounais-Suomen Jätehuolto in Paimio, Finland, has successfully started up a new pilot line for research and development work on post-consumer textile recycling of Austrian technology group Andritz. The Exel tearing machine for post-consumer textile waste can process up to 500 kg per hour for spinning quality and up to 1 t per hour for nonwoven fiber quality. The entire process is designed to ensure the total absence of metallic material in the fibers and remove hard, non-textile items using cleaning devices, highly sensitive metal traps, and metal detectors.Andritz: weekly performance: 2.06% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (11/07/2022)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...