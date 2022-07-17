CA Immo: Austrian based real estate company CA Immo has signed an 11-year lease with tax consultancy WTS for around 4,900 square-meter of rental space in Frankfurt's ONE high-rise project. The company is expected to move its Frankfurt headquarters to ONE in autumn 2023. The approximately 190-metre-high ONE is currently being built in a central location at the interface of Frankfurt's banking and European districts. With the signing of this lease, the ONE is already around 72% let before completion.CA Immo: weekly performance: 2.30%A1 Telekom Austria: In the first half of the year, the A1 Telekom Austria Group increased its revenue by 3.2 percent to 2,374.9 million Euro. According to the half-year statement, service revenues increased in all markets in which the group is active. EBITDA ...

