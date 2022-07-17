A1 Telekom Asutria: A1 Telekom Austria Group celebrates the startup Ubiq. Based at the A1 Start-up Campus in Vienna, Ubiq is already represented with its solutions on three continents in 15 cities, including Berlin, Budapest, Washington, Hamburg, Portland and Munich. Now Ubiq has also found a partner in its home city of Vienna in the form of Eloop, which will take shared mobility to a new level. The aim is to reduce the number of private cars in the city, contributing to Vienna's green and sustainable innovations. Eloop's all-electric and zero-emission vehicles can be rented for a few minutes or up to several days.Telekom Austria: weekly performance: 0.33% Semperit: Alongside ongoing M&A activities, Austrian based publicly listed Semperit Group has set out its plan to boost organic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...