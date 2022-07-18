ONEMEDNET CORP.: OneMedNet Announces a Key Leadership Hire of Joe Walsh as Chief Commercial Officer as Expansion and Growth Accelerate

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2022 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data, through its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, today announced the hiring of Joe Walsh, as Chief Commercial Officer, effective today.

Mr. Walsh is an accomplished industry veteran with significant business experience leading healthcare technology commercial teams in high growth mode with the demonstrated ability to deliver business critical results. He is a proven sales and marketing professional with an exceptional record of exceeding sales and revenue targets while driving higher contribution margins. During Mr. Walsh's tenure at Komodo Health as Head of Sales then VP of Sales, an advanced platform for healthcare intelligence, he played a critical role in delivering exceptional results, growing revenue 18x over four years resulting in a valuation of $3.3 billion. Most recently, Mr. Walsh served as Head of Sales at AllStripes, a healthcare technology company, where he led the development of sales and marketing efforts to create a highly effective sales team focused on unlocking new treatments for people affected by rare disease. Mr. Walsh has held roles as Vice President at SHYFT Analytics and Citeline as Chief Commercial Officer.

"Joe is an extremely accomplished executive with a proven track record of delivering and exceeding sales targets," commented Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet. "Joe's extensive experience as a sales and marketing leader spans more than two decades and this newly formed role where Joe will lead our commercial efforts will be a vital component of our go-forward growth strategy."

Mr. Walsh added, "I am thrilled to be joining the OneMedNet team and working under Paul's leadership. I see tremendous market opportunity and am excited to fuel and further advance the innovative growth strategy at OneMedNet."

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. As previously announced, OneMedNet signed a definitive business combination agreement with Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:DKDCA, DKDCW), a special purpose acquisition company, on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed.

