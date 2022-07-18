Findit.com: BioRegenx Engages Findit To Launch Online Marketing Campaign To Improve Brand Presence and Drive Traffic to Their Site

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2022 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by BioRegenx to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve and increase their organic search results and build their brand throughout social media.

BioRegenx will be receiving content creation and posting through Findit as well as social sharing. Findit will produce SEO-driven content regularly, driving traffic to BioRegenx and their subsidiaries to improve overall indexing in search engines.

As part of their campaign, Findit will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that BioRegenx will receive as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will identify the URLs for BioRegenx that will be specific to the keywords that BioRegenx wants to highlight and drive traffic to. The content created through these URLs will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. As part of their marketing campaigns, videos may also be produced to aid in further indexing online.

Findit is in the process of setting up URLs for BioRegenx that are part of their campaign. URL Setup includes creating photo galleries with photos that include titles and descriptions that aid in indexing in search engines as well as setting up contact information and a back link to their website.

About BioRegenx

BioRegenx, Inc., (https://bioregenx.com/) a holding company, consists of Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, My Body Rx, LLC, and NuLife Sciences, Inc. BioRegenx and its subsidiaries combine the patented intellectual property of the breakthrough GlycoCheck medical testing device, the patented nutraceutical Endocalyx Pro, additional synergistic dietary supplement products sold under the My Body Rx brand, and a customer base of medical professionals and brand partners throughout North America.



Microvascular Health Solutions (MVHS) is a research and product development, sales, education, and marketing company that has developed the patented and clinically tested Endocalyx Pro dietary supplement to improve the health of the endothelial glycocalyx. In addition, MVHS manufactures, exclusively sells, and distributes the patented GlycoCheck software and Class 1 medical device that measures and analyzes the endothelial glycocalyx, a transparent lining inside all blood vessels.



My Body Rx is a manufacturing, sales and product development company that produces dietary supplements that complement and work synergistically with the patented and clinically tested Endocalyx Pro product to support and improve healthy aging and increase longevity.



NuLife Sciences, Inc. is a marketing and distribution company whose mission is to harness advanced technologies to redefine health and longevity. This is achieved by increasing understanding of the biology that controls lifespan and anti-aging in the human body. NuLife exclusively markets the My Body Rx supplement line. NuLife will also distribute GlycoCheck, TruEpigenetics, and additional new products currently under consideration.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

