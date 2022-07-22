DJ SWEF: Quarterly Portfolio Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Quarterly Portfolio Update 22-Jul-2022 / 07:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 July 2022

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Annualised dividend yield of 6.0 per cent (on share price); Portfolio 79% contracted at floating interest rates

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF" or "the Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high quality senior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce a strong performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Highlights

-- Strong cash generation - the portfolio continues to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence perOrdinary Share, paid quarterly, and generates an annual dividend yield of 6.0 per cent on the share price as at 30June 2022

-- Regular and Consistent Dividend - GBP190 million of dividends paid since inception

-- Inflation protection - 78.8 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (withfloors) which will provide an increase in revenue as expected higher inflation results in higher interest rates

-- Robust portfolio - the loan book is performing in line with expectations with its defensive qualitiesreflected in the Group's continued stable NAV; the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio reduced thisquarter to 60.5 per cent from 61.4 per cent last quarter

-- 51.2 per cent share price total return since inception in December 2012

-- Strong pipeline of opportunities - The Investment Adviser and Manager continue to see a strong investmentpipeline which represents attractive risk adjusted returns

John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said:

"SEREF offers a valuable source of income uncorrelated to equity market movements and an exceptionally defensive instrument for portfolio diversification in inflationary times.

We are highly encouraged by our Q2 performance, which, once again, demonstrates the quality and resilience of our portfolio, and the abilities of the Investment Manager and Adviser to create shareholder value. Our borrowers remain adequately capitalised and able to make interest and capital repayments as expected.

The strong cash generation achieved during the second quarter of 2022 is a testament to the Manager's ability to manage our portfolio in such a way as to optimise returns for shareholders regardless of the macro economic environment. The portfolio continues to support an annual dividend of 5.5 pence, paid in quarterly instalments, yielding 6.0 per cent on the share price as at 30 June 2022.

With global inflation set to continue as a trend, along with likely interest rate rises from central banks, the asset backed element of the portfolio's loans (with a 60.5 per cent weighted average loan to value) and an impressive 78.8 per cent of the portfolio invested in floating rate investments should provide enduring strong relative performance. We are starting to benefit from increased income from the portfolio from interest rate rises to date and can expect this to continue with further potential interest rate rises.

Our Investment Adviser and Manager continue to be active in origination and execution, identifying a strong pipeline of attractive opportunities, and actively managing the portfolio to optimise yield and enhance shareholder value."

The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com

Share Price / NAV at 30 June 2022

Share price (p) 91.6 NAV (p) 103.42 Discount 11.4% Dividend yield (on share price) 6.0% Market cap GBP375m

Key Portfolio Statistics at 30 June 2022

Number of investments 19 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 78.8% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 7.1% Portfolio levered annualised total return (2) 7.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (3) 14.9% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (3) 60.5% Average loan term (based on current contractual maturity) 5.0 years Average remaining loan term 1.9 years Net Asset Value GBP422.9m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facilities (including accrued interest) GBP18.5m Loans advanced (including accrued interest) GBP433.6m Cash GBP3.1m Other net assets (including hedges) GBP4.7m Remaining years to contractual or negotiated maturity* Value of loans (GBPm) % of invested portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP145.7 34.0% 1 to 2 years GBP68.7 16.0% 2 to 3 years GBP132.0 30.8% 3 to 5 years GBP82.7 19.2%

*excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity. Negotiated maturity is agreed subject to certain conditions being met by the borrower.

Country % of invested assets UK 56.0% Republic of Ireland 20.2% Spain 16.1% Netherlands 5.8% Germany 1.9% Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 39.9% Office 24.8% Retail 11.4% Residential 10.9% Healthcare 5.8% Life Sciences 4.5% Light Industrial 1.6% Logistics 0.8% Other 0.3% Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 67.1% Mezzanine 32.9% Currency % of invested assets* Sterling 56.0% Euro 44.0%

*the currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 16 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee payable to the Investment Manager.

(2) The levered annualised total return is calculated as per the unlevered return but takes into account the amount of net leverage in the Group and the cost of that leverage at current SONIA/Euribor.

(3) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/ or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For development projects the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the relevant project.

Dividend

On 22 July 2022, the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2022 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share, equating to an annualised income of 5.5 pence per annum. The Board is targeting a dividend of 5.5 pence per annum (payable quarterly) which it considers to be sustainable and covered by earnings during the course of 2022 with any excess cash generated being used to replenish a modest dividend reserve.

The Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return has been increasing steady as interest rates curves have moved upwards. The year on year increase is 50 basis points (i.e. now 7.1 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent in June 2021). As the interest rate environment increases there is additional support for the dividend cover.

Portfolio Update

The existing portfolio continues to perform robustly. We were pleased to announce the origination of one new loan in the quarter with GBP19.5 million of capital deployed across office and industrial assets located in the Netherlands and the UK. We are also seeing loan repayments in line with sponsors executing underwritten business plans, with a total of GBP14.3 million repaid in the quarter from a combination of underlying property sub-portfolio sales, one loan repaying in full upon sale of the underlying property and scheduled amortisation. The portfolio remains fully invested.

We continue to closely monitor any actual or potential impact of market headwinds such as energy, food, labour and construction cost inflation through review of underlying asset performance and discussions with sponsors and asset managers. As previously noted, loan structures have interest rate hedging requirements which assist in limiting the cash flow impact for borrowers of increased loan interest payments as interest rates continue to rise. All interest and scheduled amortisation have been paid in line with contractual obligations and no shortfall in interest due to the Group is projected as a result of forecast interest rate rises.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)