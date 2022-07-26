LFB Transforms Its Network for the Future With Managed SD-WAN and Global Internet From GTT

Reliable and resilient enterprise network services connect 28 sites in Europe and U.S.

MCLEAN, Va., July 26, 2022, a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced that LFB , a leading French biopharmaceutical company, is deploying GTT Managed SD-WAN, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, broadband and professional services. The solution covers 28 sites across France, Austria, Czech Republic, Belgium, and the U.S. in support of the company's network transformation strategy.



LFB is one of the leading companies in Europe, offering globally plasma-derived medicinal products and recombinant proteins to healthcare professionals in immunology, hemostasis and intensive care. LFB employs over 2,500 people in France and worldwide. The firm's network transformation, in support of its increasing move to cloud applications, entails the migration from its legacy Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) WAN infrastructure to a more cost-effective and flexible software-defined networking approach.

The Managed SD-WAN solution from GTT leverages the company's global Tier 1 internet backbone to provide an enhanced internet experience for LFB. The network is designed to ensure enterprise traffic stays on the GTT's global IP network for as much of its journey as possible for quality assurance, best performance and control. The solution connects LFB's business applications, cloud and hosting sites with its headquarters, branch and regional offices, blood collection centers and four production sites. LFB is supported throughout the service lifecycle by GTT Professional Services, which provides for enhanced planning and implementation, as well as ongoing technical support and service management. GTT is also an active member of the IT LFB governance steering committee.

Service uptime, improved end-user performance and network reliability are critical for LFB, as this ensures the quality and end-to-end product traceability paramount to the safe and continuous manufacturing of its products. Multiple connections are provided at every site, which, combined with SD-WAN traffic steering, serves to ensure a highly resilient setup that achieves LFB's stringent requirements. In addition, the GTT solution allows LFB to rapidly and securely bring new sites into its network, as well as quickly scale up network capacity at any given site.

"The global pandemic brought about many changes for how we connect our staff and sites, which highlighted the importance of GTT's network solution in ensuring the continuity of production of our medicinal products for the treatment of serious and often rare diseases, "said Guillaume Castel, CIO at LFB. "As we look to triple our production capacity over the coming years with the launch of our new planned production site, as well as open new blood collection centers in several markets, we know we can rely on GTT as a trusted partner to help us build on our network and security approach for the connected future of our industry."

Tom Homer, Division President Europe, GTT, said, "We are proud to partner with LFB in support of its critical role as a provider of vital pharmaceutical products. Our Managed SD-WAN, enhanced internet and services capabilities not only increase network reliance and flexibility, but also enable LFB to focus their resources on the advancement of life-saving medical testing and treatments."

LFB has been a GTT connectivity customer since 2017.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking, and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice, and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global Tier 1 IP backbone that spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

About LFB

LFB is a biopharmaceutical group that develops, manufactures and markets plasma-derived medicinal products and recombinant proteins for the treatment of patients with serious and often rare diseases. Created in France in 1994, LFB today is a leading European company providing plasma-derived and recombinant medicinal products to healthcare professionals. Its mission is to offer patients new treatment options for unmet needs in three major therapeutic areas: immunology, hemostasis and intensive care. LFB's current market portfolio includes 15 biomedicinal products sold in about 30 countries

For more information, please visit www.groupe-lfb.com .

