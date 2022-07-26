Financial professional, Nadia Reesman, is helping public workers to safeguard their life's earnings by creating a more predictable retirement income with their 401Ks and defined contribution plans.

Tustin, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2022) - Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. is launching a LinkedIn content initiative to highlight how public workers can safeguard their life's earnings by creating a more predictable retirement income with their 401Ks and defined contribution plans.

Led by Nadia Reesman, this initiative is educating public workers on the drawbacks of their current pension plans and strategizing to help them create potential supplemental lifetime income, with their 401Ks and defined contribution plans.

"Most public employees currently rely on the pension plan chosen by their employers, without learning how to maximize their additional personal savings of tax-deferred plans (401Ks, 403b, or 457). This blind faith in their employers could leave their contributions and lifetime income unprotected and easily affected by market risks and downturns," Nadia mentioned.





"A vast majority of public employees I have sat with are unaware of what to do with their taxed deferred plan, they simply don't know what their options are to make it last," Nadia added.

Driven by an unwavering willingness to serve, Nadia Reesman is helping people find better ways to maximize their lifetime income percentages and possibly reduce their market risk with correction protection strategies. The seasoned financial professional helped her parents navigate these same troubling waters, and is focused on helping as many others as she can put together the pieces to find their financial independence.

As a FINRA Registered Representative, Nadia's services include retirement income strategies with indexed and variable annuities, insurance protection and long-term care planning. The exceptional entrepreneur is a big believer in giving back and actively donates to All for One Foundation child prosperity centers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.

Nadia Reesman

Tustin, CA

nadia.reesman@tfaconnect.com

https://financialprofessional.tfaconnects.com/nadia-reesman

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nadia-reesman-08080931/

