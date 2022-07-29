Linkfire: Link?re Hosts a Q2/2022 Interim Report Webcast on August 25, 2022

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire (NASDAQ: LINKFI.ST) will publish its interim report for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday August 25, 2022 at approximately 7.30 AM CEST. A conference call and webcast for investors and media will take place at 10.00 AM CEST on the same day.

The report is presented by Lars Ettrup, Co-founder and CEO and Tobias Demuth, CFO. The presentation for the webcast can be downloaded on https://investors.linkfire.com/

30 minutes before the webcast starts. A recording of the event will be available on the same website later the same day.

In addition to the Q&A at the end of the webcast, participants also have the possibility to preregister questions via email to investors@linkfire.com. The Q&A session is moderated through a chat function, which will be made available via the webcast link below.

Link to webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/linkfire-q2-2022/.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Laura Lindholm, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 70 511 26 22

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

