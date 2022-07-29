Anzeige
Freitag, 29.07.2022

WKN: A2QDXY ISIN: SE0014401329 
Frankfurt
29.07.22
08:06 Uhr
0,404 Euro
+0,003
+0,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.07.2022 | 09:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Klimator AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (387/22)

On request of Klimator AB, company registration number 556617-7803, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from August 01, 2022. 

The company has 15 392 677 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               KLIMAT         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 15 509 084       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0014401329      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             263294         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556617-7803       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner
Fondkommission AB on +46 707 61 80 31.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
