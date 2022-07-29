Anzeige
29.07.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (313/22): Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (314/22)

Correction refers to Short name, marked in bold below.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with
effect from August 1, 2022. The loan will be registered at STO Government
Bonds. 

ISIN code: SE0018397499   
Trading code: RGKT_2211   
Short name: RGKT 2211    
Last trading date: 2022-11-16
Maturity date: 2022-11-16  

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
