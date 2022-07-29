Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice (313/22): Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (314/22)

Correction refers to Short name, marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from August 1, 2022. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. ISIN code: SE0018397499 Trading code: RGKT_2211 Short name: RGKT 2211 Last trading date: 2022-11-16 Maturity date: 2022-11-16 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB