Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Supervisory Board changes and news majority shareholder

7/29/2022

AMATHEON AGRI HOLDING N.V.

SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGES AND NEW MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext-listed agribusiness and farming group (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH), announces changes to its Supervisory Board and a new majority shareholder.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 July 2022 shareholders adopted all resolutions unanimously. These included the appointment of Mr. Stefan Kindler and Mr. Tarek Malak to the Supervisory Board. After identifying these new candidates, Mr. Hans-Jörg Gatt and Mr. Markus Mair resigned as members of the Supervisory Board, effective 13 July 2022. Mr. Gatt and Mr. Mair had served on the Company's Supervisory Board since 10 November 2020.

The Company also announces that it has learned a company which is beneficially owned by Mr. Lars Windhorst, a German investor, became owner of approximately 67 percent of the existing shares in the Company.

The Management Board

Berlin, 29 July 2022

For further information please see Amatheon's website at www.amatheon-agri.com.

All communications to Amatheon in connection with the foregoing should be addressed as follows:

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 04

Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20

Email: l.orvald@amatheon-agri.com

1/1 Amatheon Agri Holding NV is a German based agribusiness and farming group with local operations in Sub-Saharan Africa. Amatheon is leading the vision to combine its international food and agricultural management expertise with a strong financial background. The company secures its success through its African local footprints and knowledge as well as international business experience, always ensuring a sustainable approach to business.

