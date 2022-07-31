Verbund and OMV: OMV, the international integrated oil, gas and chemicals company headquartered in Vienna, and Verbund, Austria's largest electricity company and one of the largest producers of electricity from hydropower in Europe, have commissioned the further expansion of the ground-mounted photovoltaic plant on the OMV site in Schönkirchen in Lower Austria. OMV and Verbund have equal stakes in this joint project. On a 13.3-hectare (133,200 m²) landfill site owned by OMV in Schönkirchen/Lower Austria, a ground-mounted photovoltaic plant with a total output of 15.32 MWp is now operational. The resulting annual output of 15.84 GWh will be used to meet OMV's own electricity requirements through climate-friendly solar energy.Verbund: weekly performance: ...

