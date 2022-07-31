Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund saw a significant improvement in the results posted for the first half year. EBITDA climbed by 110.5% to Euro 1,378.9 mn. The Group result surged by 151.8% to Euro 817.1 mn compared with the same period of the previous year. The hydro coefficient for the run-of-river power plants dropped to 0.90, or 6 percentage points below the prior-year figure and 10 percentage points below the long-term average. Generation from the annual storage power plants rose by 18.7% in quarters the period compared with the prior-year reporting period. The sharp increase in wholesale electricity prices on the futures and spot markets gave a significant boost to earnings. The average sales prices obtained for Verbund's own generation from hydropower rose by Euro ...

