Palfinger: Revenue of lifting solutions provider Palfinger amounted to Euro?1,039.0?mn in the first half of 2022 against Euro?884.1?for the same period in the previous year. This represents an increase of 17.5 percent and reflects not only the high market demand for Palfinger products, but also the increased sales prices and exchange rate effects. EBITDA fell?by 10.5 percent compared to the 1st half year 2021 to Euro 119.5 mn. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell from Euro 92.1 mn in the 1st?half year 2021 to Euro 80.2 mn due to cost increases and the deferred effect of price increases. The consolidated net result amounted to Euro 39.2 mn as against Euro 55.7 mn as of June 30, 2021.Palfinger: weekly performance: 5.66%Andritz: International technology group Andritz saw very ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...