DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces operating results for Q2 2022

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces operating results for Q2 2022 01-Aug-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MD MEDICAL GROUP ANNOUNCES OPERATING RESULTS FOR Q2 2022

1 August 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces its operating and unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Key financial highlights for H1 2022: - Total revenue increased by 1.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RUB 12,159 million. - Like-for-like (LFL) revenue was flat y-o-y. - Revenue of the Group's hospitals in Moscow decreased by 4.3% y-o-y to RUB 6,355 million due to a lowerutilisation rate at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility as the pandemic subsided. - Revenue of the Group's hospitals in regions grew by 12.4% y-o-y to RUB 3,087 million thanks to the strongoperational performance of the medical cluster in Tyumen[1], target utilisation rates achieved at IDK hospital inSamara, as well as the MD Lakhta hospital shifting its focus to the core business of women's and children'shealthcare. - Revenue of the Group's out-patient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow region surged by 13.5% to RUB 1,281 million thanks to the recovery in demand for IVF following the pandemic. - Revenue of the Group's out-patient clinics in other regions dropped by 3.7% y-o-y to RUB 1,430 milliondue to the late allocation of IVF quotas covered by the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) programme in some regionsof the Russian Federation. The allocated quotas will be used in the upcoming quarters of 2022.

Key operational highlights for H1 2022: - Total out-patient treatments decreased slightly, by 2.1% y-o-y, to 878,458, with a 11.7% increase in theaverage ticket to RUB 5.4 thousand in Moscow/Moscow region and a 10.9% increase y-o-y to RUB 2.3 thousand in otherregions. - Total in-patient treatments decreased by 7.4% y-o-y to 70,937 due to the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic;at the same time, the average ticket increased by 22.2% y-o-y to RUB 91.5 thousand in Moscow and by 1.6% y-o-y to RUB 34.7 thousand in other regions. - Total IVF cycles increased by 0.8% y-o-y to 8,223, with a 4.9% increase in the average ticket to RUB264.4 thousand in Moscow/Moscow region and a 4.9% increase y-o-y to RUB 235.2 thousand in other regions. - Total deliveries increased by 2.0% y-o-y to 4,109, while the average ticket rose by 4.6% y-o-y to RUB490.0 thousand in Moscow and by 6.0% y-o-y to RUB 173.6 thousand in other regions. Key events in Q2 2022: - Novosibirsk Centre for Reproductive Medicine renovated. On 16 June 2022, MD Medical Group completed therenovation of its medical centre in Novosibirsk, increasing its capacity to 1,000 IVF cycles per year and investingaround RUB 23 million. - Medical centre opened in Moscow. On 23 June 2022, MD Medical Group opened a new outpatient medicalcentre, Mother&Child Butovo, with a capacity of 30,000 visits per year and some RUB 16 million invested in theproject. Mark Kurtser, CEO at MDMG, said:

"In H1 2022, despite macroeconomic woes, we delivered strong results while working hard to improve our services and operational efficiency and maintain a solid financial position.

"We are happy with the Company's H1 performance, as a decline in the utilisation rate expected at the Lapino-4 COVID treatment facility amid the fading pandemic was offset by robust demand for women's healthcare, with its revenue for the period up by 7%. I am also pleased to note that we have been successfully diversifying our services. In particular, we see stable demand in non-core segments, such as trauma care, oncology and cardiology, with their share in the Group's H1 revenue at 49%.

"Our new projects are also performing strongly and are on track to reach their respective design capacities. In the first three months after MD Lakhta was converted back into a clinical hospital, we performed about 90 deliveries, and we continue to increase patient flows. Meanwhile, our Tyumen medical cluster, which includes the Tyumen-1 multidisciplinary hospital and Tyumen-2 COVID treatment facility (launched in February 2022), achieved a 25% revenue growth and a 35% utilisation rate in H1 2022, still having a significant potential to support the Group's future growth.

"We see a gradual recovery of patient flows and deferred demand for IVF after the COVID-19 pandemic. In H1 2022, the number of IVF cycles was up by 18% in Moscow hospitals and 22% in outpatient clinics in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

"Thanks to effective steps taken to ensure sufficient liquidity, our financial standing remained stable. It was for the first time in the Company's history that we posted negative net debt.

"MD Medical Group keeps up the momentum, increasing the availability of its services in Moscow and beyond. In June 2022, we opened a new clinic in Butovo and renovated our medical centre in Novosibirsk. We are also about to launch outpatient clinics in Yekaterinburg and Moscow and working to build a Lapino-3 nuclear medicine centre.

"I am also very happy to say that MGIMO Med, a medical university created jointly with MGIMO, has started accepting applications, with the first intake scheduled for September.

"Despite the H1 turmoils, we were able to maintain a strong financial position and deliver robust operational results, so we do not rule out the possibility of paying dividends before the end of the year.

"We proceed with our strategy of diversifying the Group's services and growing both organically and through acquisitions." Key Highlights for Q2 and H1 2022

2Q 2022 2Q 2021 change,% 6M 2022 6M 2021 change,% Operating indicators Hospitals in Moscow Out-patient visits 130,859 141,240 (7.3%) 265,508 272,417 (2.5%) In-patient days 14,824 19,236 (22.9%) 31,601 43,853 (27.9%) IVF cycles 748 642 16.5% 1,326 1,123 18.1% Deliveries 1,081 1,182 (8.5%) 2,145 2,232 (3.9%) Hospitals in regions Out-patient visits 169,268 171,477 (1.3%) 328,885 336,598 (2.3%) In-patient days 20,956 16,623 26.1% 38,162 31,760 20.2% IVF cycles 862 762 13.1% 1,431 1,442 (0.8%) Deliveries 1,020 899 13.5% 1,964 1,795 9.4% Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region Out patient visits 43,168 43,925 (1.7%) 84,652 85,996 (1.6%) IVF cycles 1,196 1,082 10.5% 2,100 1,722 22.0% Out-patient clinics in Regions Out patient visits 101,917 101,871 0.0% 199,413 202,306 (1.4%) In-patient days 659 525 25.5% 1,174 974 20.5% IVF cycles 1,814 2,083 (12.9%) 3,366 3,868 (13.0%) Total out-patient visits 445,212 458,513 (2.9%) 878,458 897,317 (2.1%) Total in-patient days 36,439 36,384 0.2% 70,937 76,587 (7.4%) Total IVF cycles 4,620 4,569 1.1% 8,223 8,155 0.8% Total deliveries 2,101 2,081 1.0% 4,109 4,027 2.0% Revenue, RUB mln Hospitals in Moscow Out-patient visits 666 617 7.9% 1,302 1,162 12.0% In-patient days 1,160 1,608 (27.9%) 2,891 3,282 (11.9%) IVF cycles 210 157 33.8% 361 285 26.7% Deliveries 531 573 (7.3%) 1,051 1,046 0.5% Other revenue 320 456 (29.8%) 750 866 (13.4%) Hospitals in regions Out-patient visits 378 345 9.6% 736 680 8.2% In-patient days 700 575 21.7% 1,335 1,091 22.4% IVF cycles 211 175 20.4% 351 339 3.4% Deliveries 179 149 20.1% 341 294 16.0% Other revenue 160 170 (6.0%) 324 342 (5.2%) Out-patient clinics in Moscow and Moscow region Out-patient visits 296 306 (3.3%) 594 575 3.3% IVF cycles 308 256 20.3% 545 432 26.2% Other revenue 67 63 6.0% 142 122 16.3% Out-patient clinics in regions Out-patient visits 249 223 11.7% 476 435 9.4% In-patient days 16 15 6.7% 28 25 12.0% IVF cycles 422 463 (8.7%) 777 852 (8.7%) Other revenue 74 87 (14.6%) 149 174 (14.2%) Managing company and other 3 4 (25.0%) 6 7 (14.3%) Hospitals in Moscow 2,888 3,411 (15.4%) 6,355 6,641 (4.3%) Hospitals in regions 1,628 1,414 15.1% 3,087 2,746 12.4% Clinics in Moscow and MR 671 625 7.3% 1,281 1,129 13.5% Clinics in regions 761 787 (3.3%) 1,430 1,485 (3.7%) Total Revenue 5,951 6,242 (4.7%) 12,159 12,009 1.3% 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 change,% 6M 2022 6M 2021 change,% Average ticket Hospitals in Moscow Out-patient visits 5.1 4.4 16.5% 4.9 4.3 15.0% In-patient days 78.3 83.6 (6.4%) 91.5 74.8 22.2% IVF cycles 280.7 244.5 14.8% 272.2 253.8 7.3% Deliveries 491.2 484.8 1.3% 490.0 468.6 4.6% Hospitals in regions Out-patient visits 2.2 2.0 11.0% 2.2 2.0 10.8% In-patient days 33.4 34.6 (3.4%) 35.0 34.4 1.8% IVF cycles 244.8 230.0 6.4% 245.3 235.4 4.2% Deliveries 175.5 165.7 5.9% 173.6 163.8 6.0%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)