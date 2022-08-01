Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Announces Support for Climate Bill Now in Congress

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announces support for Climate and Clean Energy Bill in Congress.

The bill, dubbed the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," would spend nearly $370 billion on a raft of tax credits to help stimulate adoption of clean energy technologies.

Under the bill, car buyers with incomes below a certain level would receive a $7,500 tax credit to purchase a new electric vehicle, and $4,000 for a used one, which could potentially expand electric vehicle purchases to drive down greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

Mr. Bleier, the CEO of Elektros, Inc. commented, "Elektros is excited to announce its support for the Climate Bill now being negotiated in Congress as we feel it addresses the growing concern of carbon emissions, and increases the use of electric vehicles. At the core of Elektros mission is to develop quality products that help humanity while addressing the growing climate crisis. The Company stands in support of this legislation as it could not only expand the electric vehicle industry but help spur the jobs of tomorrow."

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

