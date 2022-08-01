Anzeige
Goose24 Partners Up with MetaTrader 5

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trading world is constantly going through vast changes. One of the best examples of that is the current cryptocurrency market: As the demand for cryptos grows, more and more digital tokens appear in the markets. However, the world of digital currencies is going through one of the harshest crises it has ever gone through. Wars, boycotts, agreements, and global warming damages - all make trading much more complicated. Having said that, Goose24, the reputed trading broker, recently announced granting its traders access to the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform.

Opportunities unlocked

MetaTrader 5 is the latest development of the famous MetaQuotes, which brought investors the classic MetaTrader 4. MetaTrader 5 has many distinct advantages over the former version: It provides more indicators, analytical objects, and timeframes. With it, one can use an unlimited number of charts and have access to more markets. Not to mention that it's much faster, both for testing and optimization.

About Goose24

Goose24 is a leading trading and exchange brokerage firm that focuses on technology and speed. Using it, investors can explore the crypto markets with an array of handy tools, and with a network of professional support and top-level experts. Goose24 is suitable for all types of investors, from novice to veteran, by providing top-notch educational resources, trading platforms, and account types. User satisfaction is a top priority of Goose24. Therefore, it operates 24\7 customer service, ready to answer any queries and requests that may arise during trading. Together with its robust security technologies, Goose24 is a quality broker like no other.

Website: https://www.goose24.com/

