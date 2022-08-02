Alina Holdings PLC: Interim Results for the -4

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2022

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2022 02-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022

GROUP RESULTS 1H 2022 versus 1H 2021

Group Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (GBP0.33m) vs. (GBP0.08m) Group Earnings / (Loss) Per Share (both basic and diluted)*1 (1.44p) vs. (0.36p) Reported Book value per share*2 GBP0.26 vs. GBP0.28 Net Cash GBP1.1m vs. GBP2.9m Investment Holdings GBP2.7m vs. GBP1.1m *1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 22,697,397 (1H21: 22,697,397) *2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2022 of 22,697,397

Chairman's Statement

Trading update

The Company's hedging strategy served its purpose and partially protected ALNA shareholders during the first half of 2022, thereby reducing the impact of mark-to-market declines in the Companies quoted holdings. Both of the Company's two largest holdings Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI LN) and HEIQ (HEIQ LN) traded lower, like many small cap. company shares, on lack of interest, rather than on concerted selling.

Macro Background

Global Technology stock took the full brunt of the 2022 correction on the chin, which has seen Cathie Woods' ARK Innovation ETF give back virtually all its 383% gain and which is now down 74% since peaking in December 2021. Many of ARK's investments had no earnings or were trading on triple digit p/e multiples. Many of the major stock market indices have performed badly but not as badly as the investment vehicles with substantial exposure to "Story Stocks". At the time of writing, the Dow Jones Index is down Year to Date ("YTD") 15.29%, the S&P 500 is down 51% and the NASDAQ Index is down 29.19%. whilst European Indices are down YTD between 7% and 22%.

Macro Outlook

Your Board is not convinced by the Markets recent rally, but take the view that there is another leg down in US and EU (incl. UK) Stock prices, which will be driven by research analysts reducing their overly optimistic earnings estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are still estimating that S&P 500 earnings will increase from current level of 199.67 to 235.78, an increase of 18.08%, in 2022, by +5.22% in 2023, and by +9.02% in 2024. Given the fact that inflation is currently running at record levels, and our view that Central Bankers may well tighten too much, just as Western economic activity slows, we believe that analysts will rapidly start to reduce their 2022 Q3 and Q4, as well as 2023 and 2024, earnings estimates when they get back from their summer holidays.

Operations

Real Estate

We continue to actively manage the Company's realestate assets and a number of properties will be put up for sale in the second half of the year. In respect of the Hastings and Bristol properties, the Board has actioned a refurbishment and capital expenditure plan, which we believe will enhance both the yield and potential sale value of both properties.

Holdings 1. Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd (DCI LN)

https://www.dolphinci.com/?doing_wp_cron=1658743513.1735150814056396484375

ALNA currently owns 3.2% of DCI, which is focused on the development of luxury leisure properties in the Eastern Mediteranean Greece, Cyprus and Croatia).

The company has had a torrid life and is currently trying to wind down its realesate portfolio and return capital to shareholders. DCI's most recently released (July 2022) fact sheet indicates that the current NAV of the company stands at 12p/share versus a market price of 3.15p (at the time of writing). Clearly the new Board are struggling to convince the market that the liquidation of the company's assets will return stated NAV!. Your Board has discounted the Company's stated NAV by 33%, and estimate NAV to be ±8p, which if achieved would result in excess of a 100% ROI. 2. HEIQ plc (HEIQ LN)

https://www.heiq.com/investors/

ALNA currently owns 0.68% of HeiQ is an IP creator and established global brand in materials and textile innovation, adding hygiene, comfort, protection and sustainability to the products we use every day.

HeiQ has a core chemical business, which in 2021 generated Revenues of USD57.9m and EBITDA of USD6.5m.

HeiQ has a pipeline of innovative and potentially disruptive products such as:

HEIQ AeoniQ, an innovative high-performance cellulose filament yarn that has for the first time in textiles the potential to replace polyester and nylon. Made from waste, recycled or reactor grown cellulosic biopolymers that bind carbon (CO2) from the atmosphere.For every ton of polyester substituted by HeiQ AeoniQ, up to +5 tons of CO2 can be reduced.

As of February 2022, only four months after we announced the project, AeoniQ had on-boarded two global brands, The LYCRA Company and HUGO BOSS, with total financial commitments (subject to milestone achievements) exceeding USUSD10m.

HeiQ GrapheneX, a highly porous graphene membrane electronics, batteries and beyond.

Graphene is an atomically-thin, two-dimensional layer of carbon with unique properties, including exceptionally high strength, high conductivity, non-permeability, flexibility and chemical inertness. Permeable membrane materials are a critical feature in diverse filtration and separation applications that are essential to society and the environment. Membrane performance is determined by material strength, minimal permeation resistance to the substances being filtered and separated, and other material properties such as conductivity and wettability. HeiQ aims to create an ultra-thin, extra-strong, fully-permeable and conductive porous graphene membrane material for use in applications such as batteries and filtration that enable positive global impact in resource efficiency, health and sustainability.

Conclusion

We remain cautious on the macro-economic outlook, and do not believe it is safe to get back into the water yet. Having said that, we continue to research and find potentially interesting businesses at increasingly appealing vauations as investor interest dwindles with the increasing expectation of recession.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

1 August 2022

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim FinancialReporting' and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of theCompany and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4 R; b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R(indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertaintiesfor the remaining six months of the year); and c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R(disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

1 August 2022

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Gross rental income 196 218 437 Property operating expenses (158) (72) (136) Net rental income 38 146 301 Profit/(loss) from change in fair value of investment holdings (441) 125 - Administrative expenses including non-recurring items (297) (245) (540) Operating loss before net financing costs (700) 26 (239) Depreciation (2) (2) (3) Financing income* 405 54 23 Financing expenses* (30) (160) (75) Loss before tax (327) (82) (294) Taxation - - - Profit/(loss) for the year from continuing operations (327) (82) (294) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (327) (82) (294) (327) (82) (294)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Interim Results for the -2-

Earnings per share - GBP- pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted 3 (1.44) (0.36) (1.30)

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Profit/(loss) for the financial year (327) (82) (294) Total comprehensive income (327) (82) (294) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (327) (82) (294) Total Comprehensive income (327) (82) (294)

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2022

As at As at As at 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 4 2,782 2,786 2,784 Total non-current assets 2,782 2,786 2,784 Current assets Trade and other receivables 495 466 255 Investment holdings 5 2,680 1,082 1,819 Investment properties held for sale - 330 330 Cash and cash equivalents 1,129 2,920 1,767 Total current assets 4,304 4,798 4,171 Total assets 7,086 7,584 6,955 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 856 815 398 Total current liabilities 856 815 398 Finance lease liabilities 6 324 324 324 Total non-current liabilities 324 324 324 Total liabilities 1,180 1,139 722 Net assets 5,906 6,445 6,233 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 10 319 319 319 Capital redemption reserve 598 598 598 Retained earnings 4,989 5,528 5,316 Total shareholders' equity 5,906 6,445 6,233 Total equity 5,906 6,445 6,233

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board on 1 August 2022.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

As at As at As at 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period before taxation (702) (82) (239) (Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of head leases - - 26 Net financing loss/(income) - 117 (3) Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables 90 (83) (27) (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables 458 92 (168) Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange 144 (95) (44) Lease liability interest (11) (11) (22) Depreciation 2 2 - Interest paid (17) - (6) Profit from change in fair value of investments held for sale (17) (125) (4) Cash generated by operations (53) (185) (487) Taxation - - - Net cash flow from operating activities (53) (185) (487) Purchase of holdings (3,592) (957) (1,993) Sale of holdings 2,566 - 200 Unrealised Gain or (Loss) on holdings 441 - - Net cash flow in investing activities (585) (957) (1,793) Cash flows from financing activities (Increase)/reduction on head lease liabilities - (11) (26) Net cash flow from financing activities - (11) (26) Net increase(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (638) (1,153) (2,306) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year 1,767 4,073 4,073 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1,129 2,920 1,767

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2022

Attributable to owners of the Company Capital Share redemption Retained Capital reserve Earnings Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance as at 31 December 2020 319 598 5,610 6,527 Loss for Period - - (82) (82) Balance as at 30 June 2021 319 598 5,528 6,445 Total comprehensive income for the year - - (212) (212) Balance as at 31 December 2021 319 598 5,316 6,233 Loss for Period - - (327) (327) Balance as at 30 June 2022 319 598 4,989 5,906

The notes on pages 13 to 16 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

1. General information

Alina Holdings PLC ("Alina" or the "Company") is a company registered on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

2. Significant Accounting policies

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards (IFRSs).

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the period ended 31 December 2021 except as detailed below.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value.

Estimates

There are no changes to the estimates since last reporting period.

Segmental reporting

IFRS 8 requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal reports that are regularly reported to the chief operating decision maker to allocate resources to the segments and to assess their performance. Since the strategy review in July 2013 the Group has identified one operation and one reporting segment, being rental income in the UK, which is reported to the Board of directors on a quarterly basis. The Board of directors is considered to be the chief operating decision maker.

2.1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2022 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and 30 June 2021 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the period ended 31 December 2021 are extracted from the 2021 audited financial statements. The independent auditor's report on the 2021 financial statements was not qualified.

All intra-group transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation.

2.2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Group has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Interim Results for the -3-

3. Earnings per share

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Unaudited Unaudited Audited The calculation of earnings per share is based on the following loss and number of shares: Profit/(loss) for the period (GBP'000) (327) (82) (294) Weighted average number of shares of the Company ('000) 22,697 22,697 22,697 Earnings per share: Basic and Diluted (GBP - pence) (1.44) (0.36) (1.30) Number of shares outstanding at the period end: 22,697,397 22,697,397 22,697,397

4. Investment Properties

Freehold Leasehold Investment Investment Properties Properties Total GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 31 December 2020 40 2,722 2,762 Fair value adjustment - head leases - 26 26 Depreciation - head leases - (2) (2) At 30 June 2021 40 2,746 2,786 Fair value adjustment - head leases - (1) (1) Depreciation - head leases - (1) (1) At 31 December 2021 40 2,744 2,784 Fair value adjustment - head leases - - - Depreciation - head leases - (2) (2) At 30 June 2022 40 2,742 2,782

The six property assets held at 30 September 2020 were valued at that date by Allsop LLP. Two of the larger assets were subject to full RICS valuations, including site inspections, with the remainder subject to desktop updates of their previous carrying values. In view of the market uncertainty and the operational restrictions arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, the directors did not consider it appropriate to carry out a fresh valuation of the property portfolio at the half-year. The six properties contained in the portfolio were therefore continued to be recognised in the financial statements at their holding value in the Company's accounts at 30 September 2020. One property was considered to be held for sale and its holding value in the Company's accounts therefore took account of agreed pricing and sales costs. There were no sales during the period.

The Directors are pleased to announce the completion of sale of the Westcliff property held for sale as at 31 December 2020 and 2021, which was agreed under the previous board in 2019 and has taken this reporting period to finalise.

The Directors have concluded that they will be maintaining the valuation of the property portfolio at previous levels. The Board is also of the opinion that the carrying values, based on the "Red Book" valuation, do not reflect the real value of the properties.

The Company's objective is still to liquidate the current portfolio of shopping assets which currently show a Gross Initial Yield of more than 16%, but only if a sale can achieve a sensible return in excess of the year end 2021 carrying value of GBP2.45m.

The Directors obtained pricing and yields of similar transactions made within the accounting period to December 2021 and compared them to the Gross Initial Yield stated above. In all cases the transactions that were measured came in at a lower value than that currently being achieved. As stated, although the data is below the Yield being achieved it was felt prudent to leave the valuations as they stand.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), declared by the World Health Organization as a "Global Pandemic" on 11 March 2020, has impacted global financial markets and global economy. Despite the easing of restrictions, the future impact that COVID-19 might have on the real estate market gives that less certainty should be attached to the valuation than would normally be the case. A reconciliation of the portfolio valuation at 30 June 2022 to the total value for investment properties given in the Consolidated Balance Sheet is as follows:

As at As at As at 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Portfolio valuation 2,445 2,775 2,775 Investment Properties held for sale - (330) (330) Head leases treated as investment properties per IFRS 16 337 341 339 Total per Balance Sheet 2,782 2,786 2,784

5. Investment Holdings

The Group classifies the following financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL):-

Equity investments that are held for trading

As at As at As at 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Securities investments At the beginning of the period 1,783 - - Additions 2,844 957 1,957 Unrealised gain/(losses) (169) 125 23 Disposals (2,566) - (197) 1,892 1,082 1,783 Investment Holdings Securities held 1,892 1,082 1,783 Portfolio Holdings 788 - 36 2,680 1,082 1,819

Investments have been valued incorporating Level 1 inputs in accordance with IFRS7. They are a combination of cash and securities held with the listed broker.

Financial instruments require classification of fair value as determined by reference to the source of inputs used to derive the fair value. This classification uses the following three-level hierarchy:

Level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices);

Level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

6. Lease liabilities

Minimum Finance lease liabilities on head rents are payable as follows: Lease Payment Interest Principal GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 30 June 2021 3,040 (2,694) 346 Movement in value (11) 11 - At 31 December 2021 3,029 (2,683) 346 Movement in value (11) 11 - At 30 June 2022 3,018 (2,672) 346 Short term liabilities 22 - 22 Long term liabilities 3,018 (2,694) 324 At 30 June 2021 3,040 (2,694) 346 Short term liabilities 22 - 22 Long term liabilities 3,007 (2,683) 324 At 31 December 2021 3,029 (2,683) 346 Short term liabilities 22 - 22 Long term liabilities 3,007 (2,683) 324 At 30 June 2022 3,029 (2,683) 346

In the above table, interest represents the difference between the carrying amount and the contractual liability/ cash flow. All leases expire in more than five years.

7. Related party balances and transactions

As at the period end the Group owed GBP49,303 (December 2021: GBPnil, June 2021: GBP139,599) to Thalassa Holdings Limited ("Thalassa"), a company under common directorship. The balance relates to accounting and registered office services supplied to the Group by Thalassa at cost. The total amount is treated as an unsecured, interest free loan made repayable on demand.

During the period the Group was invoiced GBP88,887 (December 2021: GBP158,401, June 2021: GBP77,598) for consultancy and administrative services provided to the Group by a company in which the Chairman has a beneficial interest. The balance owed by the Group at the period end date was GBP88,887 (December 2021: nil, June 2021: GBP77,598)

8. Share capital

As at As at As at 30 Jun 22 30 Jun 21 31 Dec 21 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Allotted, issued and fully paid: 22,697,397 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 226,970 226,970 226,970 9,164,017 treasury shares of GBP0.01 each 91,640 91,640 91,640 Total Share Capital 318,610 318,610 318,610

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Alina Holdings PLC: Interim Results for the -4-

During the year to 30 September 2019, the Company underwent a Court approved restructure of capital and buy back of shares. Under this action the issued 20p shares were converted to 1p; capital reserves were transferred to distributable reserves; 59,808,456 shares were repurchased, and a new Capital Redemption Reserve of GBP0.598m was established.

Investment in Own Shares

At the year-end, 9,164,017 shares were held in treasury (June 2021: 9,164,017), and at the date of this report 9,164,017 were held in treasury.

9. Subsequent events

There were no subsequent events.

10. Copies of the Interim Report

The interim report is available on the Company's website: www.alina-holdings.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 Category Code: IR TIDM: ALNA LEI Code: 213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 OAM Categories: 1.2. Half yearly financial reports and audit reports/limited reviews Sequence No.: 178537 EQS News ID: 1410705 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410705&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2022 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)