NORNICKEL REPORTS FIRST HALF 2022 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»(PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL», « Nornickel», the «Company», the «Group»)

Moscow, August 2, 2022 - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel the world's largest palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, reports interim consolidated IFRS financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

1H2022 HIGHLIGHTS

-- Consolidated revenue was flat year-on-year amounting to USD 9 billion. Higher base metal prices andrecovery of production volumes after temporary suspension of operations caused by the incidents at Oktyabrsky andTaimyrsky mines and Norilsk concentrator in 1H2021, were negatively offset by lower realized palladium price andlower overall metal sales volume owing to logistical disruptions as well as a higher base effect due to the sale ofmetal from previously accumulated stock in 1H2021;

-- EBITDA decreased 16% y-o-y to USD 4.8 billion owing to higher operating cash costs driven mainly byincrease in labour expenses and mineral extraction tax. EBITDA margin amounted to 53%;

-- Net income increased 18% y-o-y to USD 5.1 billion mostly driven by stronger rouble exchange rate as ofthe end the reported period resulting in revaluation of foreign currency debt;

-- CAPEX increased 83% y-o-y to USD 1.8 billion driven by the scheduled growth of investments into keyenvironmental, mining and metallurgical projects as well as intensified capital repairs aimed at improvement ofindustrial safety and mitigation of physical risks;

-- Net working capital amounted to USD 3.8 billion driven mostly by strengthening of Russian rouble, increase in metal, materials and spare parts inventories as well as amortization of advance payments form customersand decline in factoring services;

-- Free cash flow decreased 25% y-o-y to USD 1.1 billion driven mostly by EBITDA decrease as well asincreased net working capital and capital expenditures, which was partly offset by reimbursement for theenvironmental damages in 1H2021;

-- Net debt doubled to USD 10.2 billion as a result of the decrease of free cash flow and payment ofdividends for 2021 totaling USD 6.2 billion. Net debt/EBITDA ratio as of June 30, 2022 was at 1.1x. The Companycontinues to duly service all its debt liabilities;

-- Various economic restrictions imposed on Russia by a number of countries have created risks foroperating, commercial and investment activities of the Company. To mitigate these risks Nornickel has developed aset of responses and has launched a new procurement strategy aiming at the substitution of some imported goods andservices with alternative suppliers.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

-- On July 5, 2022, the Board of Directors of Nornickel decided to hold Extraordinary General Meeting ofShareholders on August 11, 2022 to reduce the authorized capital of the Company by RUB 791,227 to RUB 152,863,397by cancelling 791,227 repurchased ordinary shares with par value of RUB 1.

KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

USD million (unless stated otherwise) 1H2022 1H2021 Change,% Revenue 8,979 8,943 0% EBITDA¹ 4,797 5,700 (16%) EBITDA margin 53% 64% (11 p.p.) Net profit 5,062 4,304 18% Capital expenditures 1,816 990 83% Free cash flow² 1,051 1,397 (25%) Net working capital² 3,767 1,2695 3x Net debt² 10,224 4,9145 2x Net debt/12M EBITDA 1.1x 0.5x5 0.6x Dividends paid per share (USD)³ 40.5 13.9 3x

1) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see the notes below.

2) A non-IFRS measure, for the calculation see an analytical review document ("Data book") available in conjunction with Consolidated IFRS Financial Results on the Company's web site.

3) Paid during the current period

4) Normalized on receivables from the registrar on transfer of dividends to shareholders

5) Reported as of December 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, commented on the results,

"The first half of 2022 was marked by a wave of unprecedented restrictive measures rolled out against Russia as well as extreme volatility on global commodity and financial markets. In response to this, our focus has shifted towards the development of new logistical arrangements and a search for alternative suppliers of spare parts and equipment in order to maintain our operations stable and mitigate negative impact on our personnel and key stakeholders.

Our revenue was flat year-on-year at approximately USD 9 billion as higher nickel and copper prices and production volumes owing to the recovery of operations at Norilsk division after their temporary suspension last year, were negatively offset by the build-up of metal inventories driven by new logistical s challenges.

Due to the extraordinary operating environment, our cash costs have increased dramatically. Besides the direct inflationary pressure, the cash costs were affected by additional motivational payments to employees, indexation of salaries above official Russian CPI and increased mineral extraction tax. As result our EBITDA decreased to USD 4.8 billion, while the margin was maintained above 50%.

Capital expenditures increased to USD 1.8 billion as we continued to deliver on our growth projects as well as environmental and industrial safety programmes. Introduction of voluntary sanctions by some international suppliers of equipment, spare parts, materials and technologies, has posed serious challenges for the execution of our strategic investment programme. We are applying our best efforts to mitigate their negative impact, but we do see risks that some of our strategic projects will have to be pushed back.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio stayed at a comfortable level of 1.1x. The Company is servicing its debt obligations in a duly and timely manner and is actively engaging with Russian regulators and external market infrastructure in order to continue servicing its debts.

And finally, I would like to highlight that the investment case of Nornickel has been getting more attractive for Russian investors. Over the last five years, the number of our retail shareholders has increased almost 6-fold to 351k, which now accounts for almost 10% of shares outstanding. We very much welcome further diversification of our shareholder base towards Russian investors".

HEALTH AND SAFETY

In 1H 2022, the lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) increased more than two-fold year-on-year to 0,65 from 0,31. Number of lost time injuries increased to 37 from 17 in 1H 2021. The increase was mainly driven by the shift of the management focus towards improving the reporting and injuries data collection transparency, with an aim to obtain the most accurate data, covering not just serious and fatal cases, but also micro, light and medium injuries, as well as "near misses" so that an effective mitigation program could be developed. Regretfully, we suffered one fatal accident during the reported period (compared to 5 accidents in 1H 2021). The management reiterates its major strategic focus to reduce fatalities to zero. The Company continues to roll out various initiatives aiming at the prevention of industrial accidents and injuries. In 2022, a comprehensive revision of industrial safety requirements and standards is been carried out, alongside a redesign of health and safety KPIs.

METAL MARKETS

Nickel in 1H2022: extreme price volatility driven by supply chain disruptions and speculative hedges by large market participants; in spite of some demand recovery, the overall nickel market was in surplus owing to the launch of new production capacities in Indonesia; high-grade nickel market was in physical shortage, which manifested itself via the steady drawdown of nickel stocks from the exchange warehouses.

The nickel price started the year buoyantly as robust speculative demand, ongoing supply chain bottlenecks and significant market tightness pushed the price to an 11-year high of USD 24,000 per tonne in mid-January. In February, the price dynamics was dominated by escalating geopolitical tensions and was further exacerbated by the low level of exchange stocks. As a result, the LME nickel price increased to a new high of USD 29,800 per tonne during the trading session of March 4th.

On March 8th, the LME was forced to suspend trading in all nickel contracts after prices jumped to a record USD 100,000 per tonne allegedly as a result of a massive short squeeze caused by China's Tsingshan Group speculative hedging. Given the extreme price movements and low trading volumes, the LME decided to cancel all trades executed on March 8th and rewind the market to the prior day close of USD 48,000 per tonne. After nickel trading on LME was resumed a week later, it was still challenged for some time by a series of technical difficulties. Nickel price stabilised at USD 33,000-34,000 per tonne towards the end of March, still on low trading volumes.

Later, the nickel price steadily declined towards USD 23,000 per tonne by the end of June on the back of a wider bearish trend across all base metals, which were aggravated by new COVID-19 restrictions in China, tightening of monetary policy by major central banks and growing recession expectations.

