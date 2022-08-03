Aspo Oyj: Aspo Plc's half-year financial report for January-June, 2022 to be published on August 10, 2022

Aspo Plc

Press Release

August 3, 2022 at 1 p.m.



Aspo Plc'shalf-year financial report for January-June, 2022to be publishedon August 10, 2022



Aspo Plc will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 approximately at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.

A press conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at FLIK's Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The half year financial report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson.

The?event?will be held in English, and it can be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q2-2022 or by calling +358 9?817 10310 (36392913#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.combefore the press conference.

Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson

CEO



For further information, please contact:

Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.