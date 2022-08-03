Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
08:04 Uhr
7,440 Euro
-0,010
-0,13 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.08.2022 | 12:05
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Oyj: Aspo Plc's half-year financial report for January-June, 2022 to be published on August 10, 2022

Aspo Plc
Press Release
August 3, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Aspo Plc'shalf-year financial report for January-June, 2022to be publishedon August 10, 2022

Aspo Plc will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 approximately at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.

A press conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. at FLIK's Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The half year financial report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson.

The?event?will be held in English, and it can be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q2-2022or by calling +358 9?817 10310 (36392913#) 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the press conference. The recording of the event will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.combefore the press conference.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.


ASPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.