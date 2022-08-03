DJ CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Signed One of the Largest Telecom Wins in CSG History with New Latin American Customer

Successfully Migrated 75% of New Charter Subscribers Through Q2 2022

Returned USD55 Million to Shareholders via Share Repurchases & Dividends in H1 2022

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Results:

Second quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD262.2 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD243.5 million. . GAAP operating income was USD7.3 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD36.7million, or 15.1% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.17 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.84. . Cash flows used in operations were (USD7.7) million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow deficit of (USD17.0) million.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD9 million, to shareholders. . During the second quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately360,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD22 million.

"With the backdrop of a turbulent macro-economic environment, Team CSG grew first half sales bookings more than 10% year-over-year, won several exciting new customer deals, and successfully migrated approximately 75% of the new Charter subscribers, paving the way for 3.6% year-over-year growth in both revenue and non-GAAP EPS in the first half," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "We also encountered challenges that eroded non-GAAP adjusted operating margin more than 1% point and impacted our cash flow in the quarter which CSG leadership is already addressing with a meaningful margin improvement initiative begun in Q2 to ensure we have strong CSG-like profitability in Q3, Q4, and beyond."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages):

Quarter Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Percent Percent 2022 2021 Changed 2022 2021 Changed GAAP Results: Revenue USD 262,168 USD 255,134 2.8 % USD 526,568 USD 508,253 3.6% Operating Income 7,283 32,166 (77.4 %) 23,698 63,543 (62.7%) Operating Margin Percentage 2.8 % 12.6 % 4.5 % 12.5 % EPS USD 0.17 USD 0.6 (71.7 %) USD 0.36 USD 1.21 (70.2%) Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted Revenue USD 243,455 USD 238,479 2.1 % USD 489,817 USD 475,148 3.1% Operating Income 36,740 39,789 (7.7 %) 76,926 79,996 (3.8%) Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 15.1 % 16.7 % 15.7 % 16.8 % EPS USD 0.84 USD 0.82 2.4 % USD 1.71 USD 1.65 3.6%

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was USD262.2 million, a 2.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD255.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Over half of this increase is due to the revenue generated from the businesses CSG acquired in 2021, with the remaining amount attributed to the continued organic growth of CSG's revenue management solutions.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was USD7.3 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, compared to USD32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income can be primarily attributed to the USD17 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges. The second quarter of 2022 restructuring and reorganization charges related primarily to real estate restructurings as CSG continues to rationalize its real estate footprint to reflect a flexible work approach, and impairments related to the dissolution of CSG's controlling interest in MobileCard, as the investment was not meeting its projected targets.

GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2022 was USD0.17, as compared to USD0.60 for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was USD243.5 million, a 2.1% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD238.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was USD36.7 million, or 15.1% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD39.8 million, or 16.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2021. The decreases in operating income and operating income margin can be mainly attributed to the businesses acquired in 2021, as those businesses are operating at a lower operating margin level than CSG's organic business and require time to realize the expected synergies, increased staffing related to recently closed large deals and upcoming projects, inflationary and supply chain pressures, and increased travel expenses.

Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2022 was USD0.84 compared to USD0.82 for the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022 were USD135.0 million compared to USD187.6 million as of March 31, 2022 and USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of (USD7.7) million and USD44.5 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of (USD17.0) million and USD37.5 million, respectively. Cash flows for the second quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted by unfavorable changes in working capital.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows:

As of August 3, 2022 Previous GAAP Measures: USD Revenue No change 1,070 - USD1,110 million Non-GAAP Measures: USD Adjusted Revenue No change 1,000 - USD1,033 million Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.2% - 16.7% 16.5% - 17.0% USD EPS No change 3.44 - USD3.68 USD USD Adjusted EBITDA 220 - USD230 million 225 - USD236 million USD USD Free Cash Flow 80 - USD90 million 115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss CSG's second quarter 2022 earnings results. The call will be conducted live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

