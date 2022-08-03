CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter -4

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.08.2022
Brandaktuelle News! NFT Technologies gibt Partnerschaft mit Sony bekannt!
WKN: 899518 ISIN: US1263491094 
Frankfurt
03.08.22
08:42 Uhr
63,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,5065,5022:50
03.08.2022 | 22:34
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter

DJ CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

CSG CSG Systems International Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results 03-Aug-2022 / 22:01 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Signed One of the Largest Telecom Wins in CSG History with New Latin American Customer

Successfully Migrated 75% of New Charter Subscribers Through Q2 2022

Returned USD55 Million to Shareholders via Share Repurchases & Dividends in H1 2022

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Results:

Second quarter 2022 financial results: . Total revenue was USD262.2 million and total non-GAAP adjusted revenue was USD243.5 million. . GAAP operating income was USD7.3 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was USD36.7million, or 15.1% of non-GAAP adjusted revenue. . GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was USD0.17 and non-GAAP EPS was USD0.84. . Cash flows used in operations were (USD7.7) million, with a non-GAAP free cash flow deficit of (USD17.0) million.

Shareholder Returns: . CSG declared its quarterly cash dividend of USD0.265 per share of common stock, or a total of approximatelyUSD9 million, to shareholders. . During the second quarter of 2022, CSG repurchased under its stock repurchase program, approximately360,000 shares of its common stock for approximately USD22 million.

"With the backdrop of a turbulent macro-economic environment, Team CSG grew first half sales bookings more than 10% year-over-year, won several exciting new customer deals, and successfully migrated approximately 75% of the new Charter subscribers, paving the way for 3.6% year-over-year growth in both revenue and non-GAAP EPS in the first half," said Brian Shepherd, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSG. "We also encountered challenges that eroded non-GAAP adjusted operating margin more than 1% point and impacted our cash flow in the quarter which CSG leadership is already addressing with a meaningful margin improvement initiative begun in Q2 to ensure we have strong CSG-like profitability in Q3, Q4, and beyond."

Financial Overview (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages): 

Quarter Ended June 30       Six Months Ended June 30 
                               Percent              Percent 
                   2022    2021    Changed  2022    2021    Changed 
GAAP Results: 
Revenue                USD 262,168  USD 255,134  2.8   % USD 526,568  USD 508,253  3.6% 
Operating Income            7,283    32,166  (77.4  %)  23,698   63,543  (62.7%) 
Operating Margin Percentage       2.8   %  12.6  %       4.5   %  12.5  % 
EPS                  USD 0.17   USD 0.6    (71.7  %) USD 0.36   USD 1.21   (70.2%) 
Non-GAAP Results: 
Adjusted Revenue           USD 243,455  USD 238,479  2.1   % USD 489,817  USD 475,148  3.1% 
Operating Income            36,740   39,789  (7.7  %)  76,926   79,996  (3.8%) 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage  15.1  %  16.7  %       15.7  %  16.8  % 
EPS                  USD 0.84   USD 0.82   2.4   % USD 1.71   USD 1.65   3.6%

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Results of Operations

GAAP Results: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was USD262.2 million, a 2.8% increase when compared to revenue of USD255.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Over half of this increase is due to the revenue generated from the businesses CSG acquired in 2021, with the remaining amount attributed to the continued organic growth of CSG's revenue management solutions.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was USD7.3 million, or 2.8% of total revenue, compared to USD32.2 million, or 12.6% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in operating income can be primarily attributed to the USD17 million increase in restructuring and reorganization charges. The second quarter of 2022 restructuring and reorganization charges related primarily to real estate restructurings as CSG continues to rationalize its real estate footprint to reflect a flexible work approach, and impairments related to the dissolution of CSG's controlling interest in MobileCard, as the investment was not meeting its projected targets.

GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2022 was USD0.17, as compared to USD0.60 for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP EPS can be mainly attributed to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was USD243.5 million, a 2.1% increase when compared to non-GAAP adjusted revenue of USD238.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in non-GAAP adjusted revenue between periods is due to the factors discussed above.

Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was USD36.7 million, or 15.1% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue, compared to USD39.8 million, or 16.7% of total non-GAAP adjusted revenue for the second quarter of 2021. The decreases in operating income and operating income margin can be mainly attributed to the businesses acquired in 2021, as those businesses are operating at a lower operating margin level than CSG's organic business and require time to realize the expected synergies, increased staffing related to recently closed large deals and upcoming projects, inflationary and supply chain pressures, and increased travel expenses.

Non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2022 was USD0.84 compared to USD0.82 for the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022 were USD135.0 million compared to USD187.6 million as of March 31, 2022 and USD233.7 million as of December 31, 2021. CSG had net cash flows from operations for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 of (USD7.7) million and USD44.5 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of (USD17.0) million and USD37.5 million, respectively. Cash flows for the second quarter of 2022 were negatively impacted by unfavorable changes in working capital.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is updating its financial guidance for the full year 2022, as follows: 

As of August 3, 2022 Previous 
GAAP Measures: 
                              USD 
Revenue                No change 
                              1,070 - USD1,110 million 
Non-GAAP Measures: 
                              USD 
Adjusted Revenue           No change 
                              1,000 - USD1,033 million 
Adjusted Operating Margin Percentage 16.2% - 16.7%     16.5% - 17.0% 
                              USD 
EPS                  No change 
                              3.44 - USD3.68 
                   USD           USD 
Adjusted EBITDA 
                   220 - USD230 million  225 - USD236 million 
                   USD           USD 
Free Cash Flow 
                   80 - USD90 million   115 - USD125 million

For additional information and reconciliations regarding CSG's use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached Exhibit 2 and the Investor Relations section of CSG's website at csgi.com.

Conference Call

CSG will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss CSG's second quarter 2022 earnings results. The call will be conducted live and archived on the Internet. A link to the conference call is available at http://ir.csgi.com. In addition, to reach the conference by phone, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Additional Information

For information about CSG, please visit CSG's web site at csgi.com. Additional information can be found in the Investor Relations section of the website.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, that are based on assumptions about a number of important factors and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what appears in this news release. Some of these key factors include, but are not limited to the following items: . CSG derives approximately forty percent of its revenue from its two largest customers; . Fluctuations in credit market conditions, general global economic and political conditions, and foreigncurrency exchange rates; . CSG's ability to maintain a reliable, secure computing environment; . Continued market acceptance of CSG's products and services; . CSG's ability to continuously develop and enhance products in a timely, cost-effective, technicallyadvanced and competitive manner; . CSG's ability to deliver its solutions in a timely fashion within budget, particularly large and complexsoftware implementations; . CSG's dependency on the global telecommunications industry, and in particular, the North Americantelecommunications industry; . CSG's ability to meet its financial expectations; . Increasing competition in CSG's market from companies of greater size and with broader presence; . CSG's ability to successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses or assets to achieve expectedstrategic, operating and financial goals; . CSG's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; . CSG's ability to conduct business in the international marketplace; . CSG's ability to comply with applicable U.S. and International laws and regulations; and . CSG's business may be disrupted, and its results of operations and cash flows adversely affected by theCOVID-19 pandemic.

This list is not exhaustive, and readers are encouraged to review the additional risks and important factors described in CSG's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC.

For more information, contact:

John Rea, Investor Relations

(210) 687-4409

E-mail: john.rea@csgi.com

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

June 30,   December 
                                                      31, 
                                               2022     2021 
ASSETS 
Current assets: 
                                               USD      USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                               133,770   205,635 
Short-term investments                                     1,265    28,037 
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments                    135,035   233,672 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                             213,460   186,267 
Trade accounts receivable: 
Billed, net of allowance of USD5,105 and USD4,250                         236,577   244,317 
Unbilled                                            46,433    35,802 
Income taxes receivable                                    19,563    6,414 
Other current assets                                      57,187    41,727 
Total current assets                                      708,255   748,199 
Non-current assets: 
Property and equipment, net of depreciation of USD116,948 and USD111,244              75,676    73,580 
Operating lease right-of-use assets                              58,629    86,034 
Software, net of amortization of USD159,879 and USD152,283                     25,855    29,757 
Goodwill                                            301,222   321,330 
Acquired customer contracts, net of amortization of USD114,995 and USD114,166           50,968    57,207 
Customer contract costs, net of amortization of USD30,578 and USD32,410              48,530    46,618 
Deferred income taxes                                     8,251    8,584 
Other assets                                          13,293    15,840 
Total non-current assets                                    582,424   638,950 
                                               USD      USD 
Total assets 
                                               1,290,679  1,387,149 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Current liabilities: 
                                               USD      USD 
Current portion of long-term debt 
                                               252,500   237,500 
Operating lease liabilities                                  21,387    23,270 
Customer deposits                                       32,921    43,546 
Trade accounts payable                                     34,182    35,397 
Accrued employee compensation                                 52,464    91,115 
Settlement and merchant reserve liabilities                          212,036   185,276 
Deferred revenue                                        52,514    53,748 
Income taxes payable                                      653     398 
Other current liabilities                                   24,780    24,852 
Total current liabilities                                   683,437   695,102 
Non-current liabilities: 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized discounts of USD3,030 and USD3,406               133,845   137,219 
Operating lease liabilities                                  59,169    70,068 
Deferred revenue                                        19,382    19,599 
Income taxes payable                                      4,014    4,058 
Deferred income taxes                                     196     7,752 
Other non-current liabilities                                 13,614    13,107 
Total non-current liabilities                                 230,220   251,803 
Total liabilities                                       913,657   946,905 
Stockholders' equity: 
Preferred stock, par value USD.01 per share; 10,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and  -      - 
outstanding 
Common stock, par value USD.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 32,195 and 32,495 shares  709     705 
outstanding 
Additional paid-in capital                                   479,271   488,303 
Treasury stock, at cost; 37,339 and 36,713 shares                       (967,659 )  (930,106 ) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): 
Unrealized loss on short-term investments, net of tax                     (3    )  (6    ) 
Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments                      (55,529 )  (38,347  ) 
Accumulated earnings                                      920,233   916,060 
Total CSG stockholders' equity                                 377,022   436,609 
Noncontrolling interest                                    -      3,635 
Total stockholders' equity                                   377,022   440,244 
                                               USD      USD 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 
                                               1,290,679  1,387,149

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME-UNAUDITED

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 

Quarter Ended      Six Months Ended 
                                  June 30,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
                                  2022    2021    2022    2021 
                                  USD      USD      USD      USD 
Revenue 
                                  262,168   255,134   526,568   508,253 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, shown separately below) 138,134   132,938   276,552   266,480 
Other operating expenses: 
Research and development                       34,630   32,754   67,611   64,966 
Selling, general and administrative                 57,465   49,250   114,807   98,065 
Depreciation                             5,651    6,266    11,789   12,379

Restructuring and reorganization charges               19,005   1,760    32,111   2,820 
Total operating expenses                       254,885   222,968   502,870   444,710 
Operating income                           7,283    32,166   23,698   63,543 
Other income (expense): 
Interest expense                           (2,686 )  (3,633 )  (5,958 )  (7,225 ) 
Amortization of original issue discount               -      (784  )  -      (1,556 ) 
Interest and investment income, net                 126     84     256     208 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion          -      -      (7,456 )  - 
Other, net                              2,442    (100  )  3,254    (655  ) 
Total other                             (118  )  (4,433 )  (9,904 )  (9,228 ) 
Income before income taxes                      7,165    27,733   13,794   54,315 
Income tax provision                         (1,848 )  (8,412 )  (2,364 )  (15,363 ) 
                                  USD      USD      USD      USD 
Net income 
                                  5,317    19,321   11,430   38,952 
Weighted-average shares outstanding: 
Basic                                31,301   31,875   31,358   31,859 
Diluted                               31,492   31,993   31,651   32,070 
Earnings per common share: 
                                  USD      USD      USD      USD 
Basic 
                                  0.17    0.61    0.36    1.22 
Diluted                               0.17    0.60    0.36    1.21

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-UNAUDITED

(in thousands) 

Six Months Ended 
                                              June 30,   June 30, 
                                              2022     2021 
Cash flows from operating activities: 
                                              USD      USD 
Net income 
                                              11,430    38,952 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities- 
Depreciation                                         14,210    12,379 
Amortization                                         25,520    22,018 
Amortization of original issue discount                           -      1,556 
Asset impairment                                       24,436    415 
Loss on short-term investments and other                           20      32 
Loss on derivative liability upon debt conversion                      7,456    - 
Deferred income taxes                                    (7,816  )  6,434 
Stock-based compensation                                   12,117    10,417 
Subtotal                                           87,373    92,203 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired amounts: 
Trade accounts receivable, net                                (8,638  )  1,128 
Other current and non-current assets and liabilities                     (16,098 )  (7,623 ) 
Income taxes payable/receivable                               (13,157 )  (11,620 ) 
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities                        (65,537 )  (29,817 ) 
Deferred revenue                                       2,792    (2,042 ) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities                     (13,265 )  42,229 
Cash flows from investing activities: 
Purchases of software, property and equipment                        (19,647 )  (15,158 ) 
Purchases of short-term investments                             -      (46,195 ) 
Proceeds from sale/maturity of short-term investments                    26,755    49,419 
Acquisition of and investments in business, net of cash acquired               -      (12,097 ) 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities                     7,108    (24,031 ) 
Cash flows from financing activities: 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock                            1,423    1,335 
Payment of cash dividends                                  (17,200 )  (16,654 ) 
Repurchase of common stock                                  (45,113 )  (18,792 ) 
Proceeds from long-term debt                                 245,000   - 
Payments on long-term debt                                  (246,051 )  (6,563 ) 
Settlement and merchant reserve activity                           26,754    (23,967 ) 
Net cash used in financing activities                            (35,187 )  (64,641 ) 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash      (3,328  )  (1,835 ) 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash                  (44,672 )  (48,278 ) 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period               391,902   354,730 
                                              USD      USD 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 
                                              347,230   306,452 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: 
Cash paid during the period for- 
                                              USD      USD 
Interest 
                                              8,323    6,370 
Income taxes                                         23,324    20,540 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: 
                                              USD      USD 
Cash and cash equivalents 
                                              133,770   163,768 
Settlement and merchant reserve assets                            213,460   142,684 
                                              USD      USD 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 
                                              347,230   306,452

EXHIBIT 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE ANALYSIS

Revenue by Significant Customers: 10% or more of Revenue 

Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended       Quarter Ended 
           June 30, 2022       March 31, 2022      June 30, 2021 
           Amount  % of Revenue  Amount  % of Revenue  Amount  % of Revenue 
           USD          %   USD          %   USD          % 
Charter 
           53,173       20  52,069       20  55,102       22 
                     %             %             % 
Comcast        52,919          52,524          53,789 
                     20            20            21

Revenue by Vertical 

Quarter    Quarter    Quarter 
              Ended     Ended     Ended 
              June 30,    March 31,   June 30, 
              2022      2022      2021 
                   %       %       % 
Broadband/Cable/Satellite 
                   55       54       58 
                   %       %       % 
Telecommunications 
                   19       19       18 
                   %       %       % 
All other 
                   26       27       24 
                   %       %       % 
Total revenue 
                   100      100      100

Revenue by Geography 

Quarter    Quarter    Quarter 
                Ended     Ended     Ended 
                June 30,    March 31,   June 30, 
                2022      2022      2021 
                     %       %       % 
Americas 
                     85       84       85 
                     %       %       % 
Europe, Middle East and Africa 
                     11       12       11 
                     %       %       % 
Asia Pacific 
                     4       4       4 
                     %       %       % 
Total revenue 
                     100      100      100

EXHIBIT 2

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenue, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes: . Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis; . Forecasting and budgeting; . Certain management compensation incentives; and . Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors. . These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the followinginformation: . A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generatingcapabilities; . Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and . Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures toinvestors. . Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not beconsidered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAPfinancial measures include the following items: . Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles; . The way in which CSG calculates non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which othercompanies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures; . Non-GAAP financial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect CSG's operationsand that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements; . Certain adjustments to CSG's non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that arerecurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and . Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore doimpact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures: 

Non-GAAP Exclusions              Adjusted     Operating    Adjusted Operating Margin      EPS 
                       Revenue     Income      Percentage 
Transaction fees               X        -        X                  - 
Restructuring and reorganization charges   -        X        X                  X 
Executive transition costs          -        X        X                  X 
Acquisition-related expenses: 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  -        X        X                  X 
Earn-out compensation             -        X        X                  X 
Transaction-related costs           -        X        X                  X 
Stock-based compensation           -        X        X                  X 
Amortization of original issue discount    -        -        -                  X 
("OID") 
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment/      -        -        -                  X 
conversion 
Gain (loss) on acquisitions or dispositions  -        -        -                  X 
Unusual income tax matters          -        -        -                  X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons: . Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, inconjunction with the delivery of service to customers under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-partypayment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided underits payment services customer contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted againstrevenue; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present theirrevenue net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenueprovides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenue with historical andfuture periods, as well as with other payments companies. . Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/orsignificant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes inmanagement structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamentalreorganizations impacting operational focus and direction. These charges are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods. . Executive transition costs include expenses incurred related to a departure of a CSG executive officerunder the terms of the related separation agreement. These types of costs are not considered reflective of CSG'srecurring business operating results. The exclusion of these costs in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measuresallows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical andfuture periods. . Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation,and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal,accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions,and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring business operating results. The total amount ofacquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisitionactivities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-outcompensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance ofthe CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAPfinancial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial resultswith historical and future periods. . Stock-based compensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentivecompensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the levelof performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financialmeasures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related tocompensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors tofurther evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business. . The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt atissuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is thenamortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expenserelated to the amortization of the OID is a non-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allowsinvestors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debtservice purposes. . Gains and losses related to the extinguishment/conversion of debt can be as a result of the refinancingof CSG's credit agreement and/or repurchase, conversion, or settlement of CSG's convertible notes. Theseactivities, to include any derivative activity related to debt

© 2022 Dow Jones News
