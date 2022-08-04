DJ Cooper Standard Reports Second Quarter Results, Reaffirms Full-year Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the second quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Summary . Sales totaled USD605.9 million, an increase of 13.6% compared to second quarter 2021 . Net loss amounted to USD33.2 million or USD(1.93) per diluted share . Adjusted EBITDA totaled USD(10.4) million . Quarter-end cash balance of USD250 million; continuing strong total liquidity of USD407 million . Net new business awards of USD57 million, notably with USD39 million on electric vehicle platforms

"We began to see some improvement in global market conditions and production levels in the final four weeks of the quarter," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "With China production coming back on line, European markets and operations beginning to stabilize from Ukraine war-related disruptions, and increasing inflation recoveries from our customers, we saw adjusted EBITDA margins and cash flow turn positive in June. With further improvements in global production volume expected in the remainder of the year, combined with continuing cost reduction initiatives and anticipated incremental positive impact from our enhanced commercial agreements, we continue to expect to deliver full year adjusted EBITDA in line with our original guidance."

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Sales USD 605.9 USD 533.2 USD 1,218.9 USD 1,202.2 Net loss USD (33.2) USD (63.6) USD (94.6) USD (97.5) Adjusted net loss USD (58.5) USD (51.1) USD (109.9) USD (65.6) Loss per diluted share USD (1.93) USD (3.73) USD (5.51) USD (5.74) Adjusted loss per diluted share USD (3.40) USD (3.00) USD (6.40) USD (3.86) Adjusted EBITDA USD (10.4) USD (14.7) USD (10.2) USD 23.8

The year-over-year increase in second quarter sales was primarily attributable to favorable volume and mix as well as realized recoveries of material cost inflation, which are reflected in price adjustments. These were partially offset by foreign exchange and the deconsolidation of a joint venture in the Asia Pacific region.

Net loss for the second quarter 2022 was USD(33.2) million, including a gain on the sale of fixed assets of USD33.4 million, restructuring charges of USD3.5 million and other special items. Net loss for the second quarter 2021 was USD (63.6) million, including restructuring charges of USD11.6 million and other special items. Adjusted net loss, which excludes restructuring, other special items and their related tax impact, was USD(58.5) million in the second quarter 2022 compared to USD(51.1) million in the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year change was primarily due to continuing increases in commodity and material costs, wages, general inflation and higher income tax expense. These were partially offset by favorable volume and mix, manufacturing efficiencies, and the positive impact of our enhanced commercial agreements and material cost inflation recovery initiatives.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Automotive New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its customers. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received net new business awards representing approximately USD57 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. Notably, the net new business awards for the quarter included USD39 million on electric vehicle platforms. Since the beginning of 2020, the Company has received net new business awards on electric vehicle platforms totaling over USD250 million in expected incremental annualized sales.

Cost Recovery Initiatives

The Company continues to work with its customers to recover incremental costs associated with increasing raw material prices, higher wages, general inflation and other market challenges. Through a combination of expanded index-based agreements and other commercial enhancements, the Company now expects to realize material cost recoveries at a rate exceeding the historical range of 40 - 60%. The expanded index-based agreements have been established to cover a significant majority of the Company's revenue base. These agreements cover both oil-based materials and metals and are expected to largely reduce the Company's exposure to commodity price volatility going forward. In addition, certain of the agreements provide for retroactive recovery of a portion of commodity cost increases already incurred.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume / Mix* Foreign Exchange Deconsolidation (dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers North America USD 331,687 USD 247,525 USD 84,162 USD 85,220 USD (1,058) USD - Europe 126,287 132,621 (6,334) 10,499 (16,833) - Asia Pacific 85,779 103,915 (18,136) (6,741) (4,852) (6,543) South America 26,261 14,153 12,108 10,319 1,789 - Total Automotive 570,014 498,214 71,800 99,297 (20,954) (6,543) Corporate, eliminations and other 35,903 34,971 932 2,581 (1,649) - Consolidated sales USD 605,917 USD 533,185 USD 72,732 USD 101,878 USD (22,603) USD (6,543)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volumeincreases due to the lessening impact of semiconductor-related supply issues, partially offset by the impact ofCOVID-19 shutdowns in China and the Ukraine conflict in Europe. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro, Chinese Renminbi, Korean Won andBrazilian Real.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Variance Due To: 2022 2021 Change Volume/ Foreign Cost (Increases)/ Mix* Exchange Decreases** (dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA North America USD 15,441 USD 756 USD USD 34,180 USD (723) USD (18,772) 14,685 Europe (15,316) (14,391) (925) 11,328 2,096 (14,349) Asia Pacific (7,799) (2,302) (5,497) 3,862 (2,688) (6,671) South America (1,298) (726) (572) 2,967 (2,297) (1,242) Total Automotive (8,972) (16,663) 7,691 52,337 (3,612) (41,034) Corporate, eliminations and (1,402) 1,937 (3,339) 2,621 (124) (5,836) other Consolidated adjusted EBITDA USD USD USD 4,352 USD 54,958 USD (3,736) USD (46,870) (10,374) (14,726)

^* Net of customer price adjustments

^** Net of deconsolidation . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries, was driven by vehicle production volumeincreases due to a lessening impact on customer production schedules for semi-conductor-related supply issues inthe current year period partially offset by the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns in China and the Ukraine conflict inEurope. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro, Chinese Renminbi, Korean Won andBrazilian Real. . The Cost (Increases) / Decreases category above includes:? Commodity cost and inflationary economics; ? Manufacturing efficiencies and purchasing savings through lean initiatives; ? Increased compensation-related expenses; and ? Decreased costs related to ongoing salaried headcount initiatives and restructuring savings.

Cash and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2022, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling USD250.5 million. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was USD406.7 million at the end of the second quarter.

Based on current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, the Company expects its current solid cash balance and access to flexible credit facilities will provide sufficient resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future.

Outlook

Current customer schedules and industry forecasts have production volumes improving in the second half of 2022. The projected ramp up, however, remains dependent on the capacity and efficiency of the global supply chain and the availability of key components and commodities.

