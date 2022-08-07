Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3209 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). In week 31 ATX TR performed Bottom Line unchanged, losing 8 points to 6381,66. I have to say thank you to Mariella Schurz, the Managing Director of B&C Holding, the big shareholder in Lenzing, Amag and Semperit. She called us "the pioneers of finance news in Austria". Thx for that. Lenzing went 3,14 % up, was one of the best stocks this week.News came from Erste Group. RHI Magnesita, AT&S, Vienna Airport, RBI, Lenzing, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...