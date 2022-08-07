Erste Group: Erste Group Bank AG reported an operating result of Euro 1.86 bn in the first half of 2022, up 10.3% year-on-year. The net result attributable to owners of the parent rose to Euro 1,137.0 mn from Euro 918.0 mn on the back of the strong operating result and the net release of provisions. Net interest income increased by 15.9% to 2.84 billion euros on the back of continued solid loan volume growth, especially in the corporate segment and for mortgage loans, as well as further interest rate increases in Czechia, Hungary and Romania. Net fee and commission income increased by 10.5% year-on-year to 1.21 billion euros. The banking group generated a net profit of 1.14 billion euros in the first six months of 2022 (H1 2021: 918 million euros). Erste Group's strategy focuses on the ...

