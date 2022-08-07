AT&S: AT&S, manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, continued its growth course unabated in the first quarter of the financial year 2022/23. Consolidated revenue improved by 58% to Euro 503 mn in the first quarter of the financial year 2022/23. EBIT rose to Euro 73 mn, profit for the period soared from Euro -5 mn to Euro 96 mn. CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer says: "We are on track to meet our short- and medium-term targets, both in strategic and in operational terms. We are aiming for revenue of roughly € 2.2 billion in the financial year 2022/23, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27 to 30%. If the build-up of additional production capacity in Chongqing, Kulim and Leoben continues as planned, we will generate revenue of 3.5 billion euros already ...

