CA Immo: The Management Board of Austrian based real estte company CA Immobilien has decided to enter into exclusive due diligence and negotiations based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in relation to the sale of the Romanian platform. The outcome of this process is still uncertain, the company underlines.Cleen Energy: Austrian Cleen Energy AG secured the contract to build photovoltaic power plants with a total capacity of around 12 megawatts in Germany. A total of three solar landfills are being built in the district of Zwickau in the federal state of Saxony. The order volume for the first construction phase is around six million euros and will increase over the course of the year, the company stated. (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria ...

