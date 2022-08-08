BrightRock Gold Corp CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Visits Midnight Owl Mine and Discusses Initial Impressions of What Potential BrightRock May Have Based on His Visit

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the recent mine tour & visit by president and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar. An exploration program is being put together that is expected to continue throughout the winter months of 2022 into early 2023 focused on the historically documented Midnight Owl Mine. A lithium past-producer in Yavapai County, Arizona, 13 miles east of Wickenburg. The picture below is taken from one of the access roads within the land holdings that BrightRock Gold owns. The significance of the picture is the color of the mountain in the background that shows light lithium silica abundance within. This is only one of the parcels in BrightRock's portfolio. There are many of these lithium rich mountains on the 68 parcels that BrightRock controls.

Mac Shahsavar after a week of meetings and the Midnight Owl Historic Underground Mine tour led by Steven Cyros of Department of Land Transfer, Inc. was quoted as saying "I was overly impressed with the unrealized potential sitting dormant at the Midnight Owl Mine. I have commissioned Steven Cyros to do a physical inspection and a live video of the Underground Historic mine. BrightRock Gold will release the Underground Inspection Video shortly for our investors' viewing. Shahsavar continued that based on his Inspection of the Historic underground mine, he expects that shareholders will be quite excited with what they will see. The picture below is the entrance to the underground mine taken in the recent trip.

The pictures below show the location of the Historic Underground Mine which is within the areas that BrightRock 100% owns.

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 1400 acres, 69 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium based products.

Contact:

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Phone: 866-600-5444

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711203/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-CEO-Mac-J-Shahsavar-P-Eng-Visits-Midnight-Owl-Mine-and-Discusses-Initial-Impressions-of-What-Potential-BrightRock-May-Have-Based-on-His-Visit