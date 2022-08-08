GeoJunxion N.V.: GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the booking of a series of Location Intelligence Service contracts with combined value of well over one Million Euro

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands - 8 August 2022 - GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce the booking of a series of Location Intelligence Service contracts with combined value of well over one Million Euro.

The first 40 days of the new Financial Year 2022/23 (1 July 2022 - 30 June 2023) have been particularly busy and exciting for the various teams in GeoJunxion. As result of this, GeoJunxion is pleased to announce the booking of a series of Location Intelligence Services for one of its major global IT customers, with a combined value well over one Million Euro.

In response to an increasing demand for hyper local content, GeoJunxion has closed a series of extensions to existing service contracts and successfully completed the negotiations on a large new tailor-made Location Intelligence Service contract. These new contracts will convert into revenue over the next 3 to 6 months and will contribute substantially to the continued growth of the company's top- and bottom-line.

Ivo Vleeschouwers, GeoJunxion CEO&CFO stated: "With the award of this contract, we are very pleased to see that the investments in Location Intelligence Services are paying off. It demonstrates the confidence in our capabilities, and in the team that will deliver on this project. It is also an important confirmation of our strategic focus on our location intelligence service business."

Francesco Altamura, GeoJunxion CBO&MD stated: "These newly signed contracts are, once again, the proof of the trust our customers have in GeoJunxion. Our people work every day with passion to deliver the highest possible value to our clients."

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customized intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services. GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

