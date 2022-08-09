CORRECTION: Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2022: Challenges with cost inflation and customer demand continued, improvement expected in the second half

CORRECTION: Wrong release category

Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report on August 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)





Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2022:

Challenges with cost inflation and customer demand continued, improvement expected in the second half

KEY FIGURES

4-6/ 4-6/ 1-6/ 1-6/ 1-12/ 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Net sales, EUR million 118.0 113.6 228.3 229.0 443.2 Comparable EBITDA, EUR million 1.9 15.3 5.2 33.8 47.0 Comparable EBITDA, % 1.6 13.4 2.3 14.8 10.6 EBITDA, EUR million 1.9 15.3 5.2 33.8 47.0 Operating profit, EUR million -2.9 10.3 -4.2 23.9 26.9 Operating profit, % -2.5 9.1 -1.8 10.4 6.1 Profit for the period, EUR million -2.3 6.1 -4.7 19.9 20.7 Cash flow from operations, EUR million 11.9 1.2 9.2 17.1 11.1 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.21 0.02 0.16 0.30 0.19 Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.04 0.11 -0.08 0.35 0.36 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % * - - -0.6 24.1 13.9 Gearing, % - - 33.9 22.4 30.4 * Restated

In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.



April-June 2022 in brief:

- Net sales increased by 4% and amounted to EUR 118.0 million (113.6)

- Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 1.9 million (15.3)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 11.9 million (1.2)

January-June 2022 in brief:

- Net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 228.3 million (229.0)

- Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 5.2 million (33.8)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 9.2 million (17.1)

Outlook for 2022 unchanged

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2022 will decrease clearly from 2021. The war in Ukraine has increased the already significant cost inflation in raw materials, energy, and transportation. Also, while there has been progress in the normalization of the customer inventory levels in the US, it has been somewhat slower than expected. These factors will impact the full year result negatively even though we expect that the demand for our products will improve in the second half of the year. In 2021, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 47.0 million.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO:

"The first half of 2022 was difficult for Suominen. In the second quarter we did not see an improvement in demand for the hard surface disinfectant products which has been suffering from the high inventory levels in the US supply chains. Overall our sales volumes improved slightly from the previous quarter but remained well below the corresponding period last year. What comes to raw materials, energy and transportation, there was another steep hike in these costs in the second quarter. Due to the lag in our sales pricing mechanisms our sales prices did not fully reflect the cost increases. Especially in Europe, the cost inflation was made worse by the war in Ukraine.

Our net sales were EUR 118.0 million (113.6) in the second quarter with currencies impacting the sales positively by EUR 8.0 million. Sales volumes decreased from Q2/2021 which marked the last quarter of the COVID-19 boom while sales prices increased following the higher raw material prices. Our quarterly EBITDA declined to EUR 1.9 million (15.3) due to the lower sales volumes and lower margins as our raw material, energy and freight costs increased more than the sales prices. Fixed costs saving actions had a small positive impact on the result.

We are continuing to identify and implement actions to improve our financial performance. As described in our previous interim report, we implemented an energy surcharge to all our products sold in Europe in mid-March which took effect in Q2. We have also progressed in our work on widening our product portfolio in the US at the production lines suffering from the inventory imbalance and we expect demand improvement for these lines in the second half of 2022 based on new contracted volumes. On the operations side we have launched a development program to further improve our raw material efficiency.

Safety is a key priority both in our strategy and our daily operations and our long-term target is zero lost-time accidents (LTA). During the first half of the year there has not been any LTAs at our sites and a great example of our successful safety work is our Paulinia site in Brazil which achieved a decade of no LTAs in June 2022.

We are continuously developing our sustainable product offering. To support our product development in nonwovens biodegradability we have built our own compostability test center Green Lab in Nakkila, Finland and the first tests have already started.

During the second quarter we announced an investment to enhance and upgrade one of our lines in Nakkila, Finland. This investment strengthens our capabilities in sustainable products and is made in line with our strategy and vision to be the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens.

In June 2022 we agreed to extend our EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement by one year. The maturity of the facility is now extended to July 2025.

In the first half of the year our financial performance has clearly been weak. We are, however, seeing signs of improvement in both US product demand and the general raw material markets. These together with our improvement actions are expected to contribute positively to our financial results in Q3 and especially in Q4."

NET SALES



April-June 2022

In April-June 2022, Suominen's net sales increased by 4% from the comparison period to EUR 118.0 million (113.6). Sales volumes decreased from the very high level of Q2/2021, but sales prices increased following higher raw material prices. The impact of currencies on net sales was EUR 8.0 million.

Suominen's business areas are Americas and Europe. The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 64.2 million (67.4) and of the Europe business area EUR 53.8 million (46.3).

January-June 2022

In January-June 2022, Suominen's net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 228.3 million (229.0). Sales volumes decreased from H1/2021 while sales prices were higher. The impact of currencies on net sales was positive EUR 12.6 million.

The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 126.0 million (139.3) and of the Europe business area EUR 102.3 million (89.7).

EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

April-June 2022

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined to EUR 1.9 million (15.3). The decrease was driven by lower sales and production volumes as well as higher raw material, energy and logistics costs even though these were partially compensated by higher sales prices. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR -0.6 million.

Operating profit decreased from the comparison period and amounted to EUR -2.9 million (10.3).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -2.2 million (8.7), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -2.3 million (6.1).

January-June 2022

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined to EUR 5.2 million (33.8). The decrease was driven especially by lower sales and production volumes. Higher raw material, energy and logistics costs also impacted the result negatively even though these were partially compensated by higher sales prices. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR 0.0 million.

Operating profit decreased to EUR -4.2 million (23.9).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -4.4 million (25.6), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -4.7 million (19.9). In the comparison period, the sale of Amerplast impacted the result positively by EUR 3.7 million.

FINANCING

The Group's net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 53.6 million (35.7) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 33.9% (22.4%) and the equity ratio 39.0% (40.6%).

In January-June, net financial expenses were EUR -0.2 million (+1.7), or -0.1% (+0.7%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial expenses by EUR 3.0 million (decreased by EUR 0.5 million).

Suominen sold its minority share in Amerplast (Bright Maze Oy) in March 2021. The transaction impacted Suominen's net financial expenses positively in the comparison period by EUR 3.7 million. The effect on the cash flow in 2021 was EUR 11.6 million.

Cash flow from operations in April-June was EUR 11.9 million (1.2) and in January-June EUR 9.2 million (17.1), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.16 (0.30) and EUR 0.21 (0.02) for the quarter.

In the second quarter the change in working capital was EUR 10.9 million (-9.7).

The decrease in the cash flow from operations in the first half of the year was mainly due to lower profit. The change in net working capital was EUR 6.6 million (-11.8).

In June 2022, Suominen announced that it has extended by one year the maturity of the EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement signed in July 2020. The maturity of the facility is now extended to July 2025.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

In January-June, the gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 4.0 million (10.7). The investments were mainly for maintenance.

Suominen announced in June that it strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of its production lines in Nakkila, Finland. The investment is made in line with Suominen's strategy and supports company's vision to be the frontrunner in sustainability. The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 6 million and the investment project will be completed in the second half of 2023.

Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 9.3 million (9.9).

PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

During the first half of 2022, we have made steady progress with the actions defined in our sustainability agenda.

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost-time accidents. In the first half of the year there was no LTA's at Suominen sites. As a concrete example of our successful safety work our Paulinia site in Brazil achieved a decade of no LTAs during the second quarter.

We systematically measure our employee engagement by conducting our engagement survey, Suominen Vibe, every year. During the first half of 2022, we continued our development actions based on the results from the survey conducted late last year. We also actively communicate the actions taken to the whole organization. The next Vibe survey is set for autumn 2022.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. In the first quarter we continued our active measures towards our targets to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019. As an example of our concrete actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions we installed solar panels to our Alicante plant during the first half of the year and the start up is planned for early August 2022.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and continuously develop new and innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have at least 10 sustainable product launches per year. To support our product development in nonwovens biodegradability, we have built our own compostability test center Green Lab in Nakkila, Finland and the first tests have already started.

Suominen reports progress in its key sustainability KPIs annually.

As part of our Annual Report 2021 published on March 2, 2022 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2021 was done in accordance with the Core option of the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative and it was assured by an external partner.



INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital

The number of Suominen's registered shares was 58,259,219 on June 30, 2022, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.

Share trading and price

The number of Suominen shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to June 30, 2022 was 9,397,268 shares, accounting for 16.4% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 5.27, the lowest EUR 2.75 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 3.67. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.99. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 171.9 million on June 30, 2022.



Treasury shares

On June 30, 2022, Suominen Corporation held 778,492 treasury shares.

The share repurchase program of Suominen commenced on November 3, 2021 and ended on January 21, 2022. Suominen acquired in total 68,677 shares in January 2022.

As a share-based payment plan vested, in total 237,584 shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February.

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, in total 18,585 shares were transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares during the reporting period.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2022 decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares.



The number of shares forming the remuneration portion payable in shares was determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume-weighted average quotation of the share during the two-week period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January?March 2022 of the company was published. The shares were given out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors on May 17, 2022.

Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company's share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company's website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2020-2022, 2021-2023 and 2022-2024. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2020-2022 2021-2023 2022-2024 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2023 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2024 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2025 Participants 17 people 19 people 30 people Maximum number of shares 748,500 456,500 391,000



The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant's employment or service in a group company continues.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on March 24, 2022.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2021 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for the financial year 2021. The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share will be paid.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 70,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 33,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting held as a telephone conference.

75% of the remuneration is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation's shares. Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The AGM decided that the number of Board members remain unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Björn Borgman, Mr. Jaakko Eskola, Ms. Nina Linander and Ms. Laura Raitio were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Aaron Barsness was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Jaakko Eskola was re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares and to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of options and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The terms and conditions of the authorization are explained later in this interim report.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on March 24, 2022 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board member can be viewed on Suominen's website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 7, 2022 Suominen paid out dividends in total of EUR 11.5 million for 2021, corresponding to EUR 0.20 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Raitio were re-elected as members. Jaakko Eskola was re-elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, Björn Borgman was re-elected as member, and Aaron Barsness was elected as new member.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on March 24, 2022 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 1,000,000 of the company's own shares. The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in company's share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company's business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled. The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company's own shares. The repurchase authorization shall be valid until June 30, 2023 and it revokes all previous authorizations to repurchase company's own shares.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 24, 2022 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the company's own shares held by the company and/or granting options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. New shares may be issued, and the company's own shares may be conveyed to the company's shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company; or by waiving the shareholder's pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as, for example, using the shares as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company's business, as financing for investments, using shares as part of the company's incentive program or using the shares for disbursing the portion of the Board members' remuneration that is to be paid in shares. The new shares may also be issued without payment to the company itself. New shares may be issued and/or company's own shares held by the company or its group company may be conveyed at the maximum amount of 5,000,000 shares in aggregate.

The Board of Directors may grant options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which carry the right to receive against payment new shares or own shares held by the company. The right may also be granted to the company's creditor in such a manner that the right is granted on condition that the creditor's receivable is used to set off the subscription price ("Convertible Bond"). However, options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act cannot be granted as part of the company's remuneration plan.



The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the company that may be conveyed by virtue of the options and other special rights granted by the company is 5,000,000 shares in total which number is included in the maximum number stated above.



The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations shall be valid until June 30, 2023.



NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

June 28, 2022: The shareholding of OP-Henkivakuutus Oy in Suominen Corporation crossed the 5% flagging threshold.

March 8, 2022: The shareholding of Etola Group Oy, controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola, in Suominen Corporation crossed the 10% flagging threshold. At the same time the total holding of Erkki Etola and companies controlled by him in Suominen Corporation crossed the 20% flagging threshold.

February 25, 2022: The shareholding of Etola Group Oy, controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola, in Suominen Corporation crossed the 5% flagging threshold.

January 20, 2022: The shareholding of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Suominen Corporation fell below the threshold of 5%.



SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The raw material, energy and logistics markets relevant for Suominen continue to experience significant volatility and cost inflation. This can impact Suominen's financial performance depending on how the markets develop.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the direct impact to Suominen's business is minor as we have no customers nor suppliers in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. Suominen as a company is mostly affected by the indirect economic impacts of the war which contribute to the cost inflation mentioned above.



Also the COVID-19 pandemic can still cause uncertainty in Suominen's business environment. The key risks related to the virus concern the health and safety of Suominen personnel and customers, possible shortages of raw materials and issues linked to logistics, as well as potential closures of customers' or our own plants due to virus infections. Our customers have generally performed well financially even during the pandemic and thus our customer credit risks have not materially increased.

Suominen's other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen's Annual Report 2021 at suominen.fi/investors.



BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen's nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

The market expectation is that in the long run the end user demand for wipes will remain above pre-COVID levels. However, the pandemic-caused demand spike followed by moderation of said demand has led to an inventory imbalance in the whole supply chain especially in the US which still partially persists.

The war in Ukraine has worsened the inflationary pressures in raw material, energy and freight costs and increased uncertainty overall. However, we are seeing signs of the raw material cost inflation moderating from the third and especially fourth quarter onwards and we also expect normalization of the US inventory levels going forward.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2022 will decrease clearly from 2021. The war in Ukraine has increased the already significant cost inflation in raw materials, energy and transportation. Also, while there has been progress in the normalization of the customer inventory levels in the US, it has been somewhat slower than expected. These factors will impact the full year result negatively even though we expect that the demand for our products will improve in the second half of the year. In 2021, Suominen's comparable EBITDA was EUR 47.0 million.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2021, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at www.suominen.fi.



SUOMINEN GROUP JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2022

The figures in these half-year financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This half-year report has not been audited.

This half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the half-year report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2021, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from 1.1.2022.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from 1.1.2022 are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 11,550 15,153 13,176 Property, plant and equipment 121,525 111,482 115,478 Right-of-use assets 15,245 16,738 15,741 Equity instruments 421 421 421 Other non-current receivables 93 76 96 Deferred tax assets 1,777 1,226 1,668 Total non-current assets 166,107 160,592 162,077 Current assets Inventories 60,636 52,302 49,763 Trade receivables 68,836 56,271 65,495 Other current receivables 9,811 5,880 5,403 Assets for current tax 3,417 1,500 2,564 Cash and cash equivalents 97,114 115,964 101,357 Total current assets 239,815 231,916 224,583 Total assets 405,922 392,508 386,660 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,692 75,692 75,692 Fair value and other reserves 265 -7 -7 Exchange differences 5,828 -9,514 -5,577 Retained earnings 39,771 56,673 56,549 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 158,098 159,386 163,199 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12,970 13,750 13,931 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 595 724 638 Non-current provisions 1,906 1,853 1,916 Non-current lease liabilities 12,632 14,040 13,167 Other non-current liabilities - 6 3 Debentures 49,211 132,560 49,144 Total non-current liabilities 77,314 162,933 78,799 Current liabilities Current provisions - 306 - Current lease liabilities 3,057 2,628 2,761 Debenture bonds 84,677 - 84,062 Liabilities for current tax 3,844 772 669 Trade payables and other current liabilities 78,932 66,483 57,170 Total current liabilities 170,509 70,190 144,662 Total liabilities 247,823 233,123 223,461 Total equity and liabilities 405,922 392,508 386,660

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

EUR thousand 4-6/

2022 4-6/

2021 1-6/

2022 1-6/

2021 1-12/

2021 Net sales 118,019 113,647 228,288 228,980 443,219 Cost of goods sold -113,036 -96,913 -216,722 -192,038 -392,390 Gross profit 4,984 16,733 11,566 36,941 50,828 Other operating income 781 863 1,096 1,707 4,434 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -7,543 -6,905 -14,797 -13,527 -26,238 Research and development expenses -852 -594 -1,647 -1,194 -2,678 Other operating expenses -273 220 -389 -19 595 Operating profit -2,903 10,317 -4,171 23,909 26,941 Net financial expenses 723 -1,613 -206 1,653 -390 Profit before income taxes -2,180 8,704 -4,377 25,562 26,551 Income taxes -140 -2,581 -278 -5,666 -5,816 Profit for the period -2,320 6,123 -4,655 19,896 20,734 Earnings per share, EUR Basic -0.04 0.11 -0.08 0.35 0.36 Diluted -0.04 0.11 -0.08 0.34 0.36

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 4-6/

2022 4-6/

2021 1-6/

2022 1-6/

2021 1-12/

2021 Profit for the period -2,320 6,123 -4,655 19,896 20,734 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences 7,219 455 12,322 4,723 9,137 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -711 131 -917 -305 -781 Total 6,508 586 11,405 4,418 8,356 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - - - 26 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income - - - - -7 Total - - - - 19 Total other comprehensive income 6,508 586 11,405 4,418 8,375



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Exchange differences Equity 1.1.2022 11,860 24,681 75,692 -5,577 Profit for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - 11,405 Total comprehensive income - - - 11,405 Distribution of dividend - - - - Share-based payments - - - - Acquisition of treasury shares - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - - - Transfers - - - - Equity 30.6.2022 11,860 24,681 75,692 5,828

EUR thousand Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2022 -7 56,549 163,199 Profit for the period - -4,655 -4,655 Other comprehensive income - - 11,405 Total comprehensive income - -4,655 6,750 Distribution of dividend - -11,492 -11,492 Share-based payments - -64 -64 Acquisition of treasury shares - -352 -352 Conveyance of treasury shares - 58 58 Transfers 272 -272 - Equity 30.6.2022 265 39,771 158,098

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2021 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44 Profit for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - Share-based payments - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - 90 44 Dividends and return of capital - - -5,759 - Equity 30.6.2021 11,860 24,681 75,692 -

EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2021 -13,933 -7 41,962 145,882 Profit for the period - - 19,896 19,896 Other comprehensive income 4,418 - - 4,418 Total comprehensive income 4,418 - 19,896 24,314 Share-based payments - - 618 618 Conveyance of treasury shares - - -44 90 Dividends and return of capital - - -5,759 -11,519 Equity 30.6.2021 -9,514 -7 56,673 159,386

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2021 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44 Profit for the period - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - Distribution of dividend and return of capital - - -5,759 - Share-based payments - - - - Acquisition of treasury shares - - - - Conveyance of treasury shares - - 90 44 Equity 31.12.2021 11,860 24,681 75,692 -

EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2021 -13,933 -7 41,962 145,882 Profit for the period - - 20,734 20,734 Other comprehensive income 8,356 - 19 8,375 Total comprehensive income 8,356 - 20,754 29,109 Distribution of dividend and return of capital - - -5,759 -11,519 Share-based payments - - 1,276 1,276 Acquisition of treasury shares - - -1,640 -1,640 Conveyance of treasury shares - - -44 90 Equity 31.12.2021 -5,577 -7 56,549 163,199

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



EUR thousand 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 1-12/2021 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period -4,655 19,896 20,734 Total adjustments to profit for the period 9,860 14,561 27,585 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 5,205 34,457 48,319 Change in net working capital 6,630 -11,845 -25,242 Financial items -1,771 -1,456 -5,258 Income taxes -829 -4,027 -6,731 Cash flow from operations 9,235 17,129 11,088 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -4,496 -9,101 -17,628 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 - 4 Sales proceeds from sale of equity investments - 2,123 2,170 Cash flow from investments -4,496 -6,978 -15,454 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of non-current interest-bearing liabilities - 50,000 50,000 Issuance costs of the bonds - -898 -939 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -1,529 -1,326 -2,757 Repayment of loan receivables - 9,301 9,301 Acquisition of treasury shares -379 - -1,612 Dividends and return of capital paid -11,492 -11,520 -11,520 Cash flow from financing -13,400 45,557 42,473 Change in cash and cash equivalents -8,662 55,709 38,106 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 101,357 57,877 57,877 Effect of changes in exchange rates 4,419 2,379 5,374 Change in cash and cash equivalents -8,662 55,709 38,106 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 97,114 115,964 101,357

KEY RATIOS

4-6/

2022 4-6/

2021 1-6/

2022 1-6/

2021 1-12/

2021 Change in net sales, % * 3.8 -7.0 -0.3 -1.5 -3.4 Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 4.2 14.7 5.1 16.1 11.5 Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 1.6 13.4 2.3 14.8 10.6 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -2.5 9.1 -1.8 10.4 6.1 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % 0.6 -1.4 -0.1 0.7 -0.1 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % -1.8 7.7 -1.9 11.2 6.0 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % -2.0 5.4 -2.0 8.7 4.7 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 2,222 5,448 3,991 10,673 17,771 Depreciation and amortization, EUR thousand 4,766 4,960 9,331 9,902 20,092 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % - - -2.4 25.7 13.3 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % ** - - -0.6 24.1 13.9 Equity ratio, % - - 39.0 40.6 42.2 Gearing, % - - 33.9 22.4 30.4 Average number of personnel (FTE - full time equivalent) - - 708 709 709 Earnings per share, EUR, basic -0.04 0.11 -0.08 0.35 0.36 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted -0.04 0.11 -0.08 0.34 0.36 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.21 0.02 0.16 0.30 0.19 Equity per share, EUR - - 2.75 2.77 2.85 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares - - 57,480,727 57,615,206 57,293,235 Share price, end of period, EUR - - 2.99 5.57 5.18 Share price, period low, EUR - - 2.75 5.00 4.25 Share price, period high, EUR - - 5.27 6.24 6.41 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR - - 3.67 5.67 5.48 Market capitalization, EUR million - - 171.9 320.9 296.8 Number of traded shares during the period - - 9,397,268 11,967,176 17,714,203 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares - - 16.4 20.8 30.8 * Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year. ** Restated 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 62,632 149,040 63,167 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 88,057 2,628 87,761 Interest-bearing receivables and cash and cash equivalents -97,114 -115,964 -101,357 Interest-bearing net debt 53,575 35,705 49,570

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio, which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2021. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen's Annual Report for 2021.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares



Diluted earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares





EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Profit for the period -4,655 19,896 20,734 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,397,821 57,592,913 57,579,440 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,484,599 57,981,212 58,023,347 Earnings per share EUR Basic -0.08 0.35 0.36 Diluted -0.08 0.34 0.36

Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share







Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period





30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand 9,235 17,129 11,088 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,480,727 57,615,206 57,293,235 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.16 0.30 0.19

Equity per share

Equity per share







Total equity attributable to owners of the parent = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period





30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 158,098 159,386 163,199 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,480,727 57,615,206 57,293,235 Equity per share, EUR 2.75 2.77 2.85

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period

30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,480,727 57,615,206 57,293,235 Share price at end of the period, EUR 2.99 5.57 5.18 Market capitalization, EUR million 171.9 320.9 296.8

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Number of shares traded during the period 9,397,268 11,967,176 17 714 203 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,397,821 57,592,913 57,579,440 Share turnover, % 16.4 20.8 30.8

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs. Suominen did not have any items affecting comparability in 2022 or 2021.

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Comparable EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Operating profit -4,171 23,909 26,941 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 9 331 9,902 20,092 EBITDA 5,160 33,811 47,033

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Increases in intangible assets 346 70 162 Increases in property, plant and equipment 3,645 10,604 17,609 Gross capital expenditure 3,991 10,673 17,771

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Interest-bearing liabilities 149,577 149,229 149,134 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 1,112 2,440 1,794 Cash and cash equivalents -97 114 -115,964 -101,357 Interest-bearing net debt 53,575 35,705 49,570 Interest-bearing liabilities 149,577 149,229 149,134 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 1,112 2,440 1,794 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 150,689 151,669 150,927

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) -3,817 38,067 20,734 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2021 / 30.6.2020 / 31.12.2020 159,386 138,551 145,882 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2021 / 30.9.2020 / 31.3.2021 159,682 144,074 152,227 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2021 / 31.12.2020 / 30.6.2021 163,199 145,882 159,386 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2022 / 31.3.2021 / 30.9.2021 153,504 152,227 159,682 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2022 / 30.6.2021 / 31.12.2021 158,098 159,386 163,199 Average 158,774 148,024 156,075 Return on equity (ROE), % -2.4 25.7 13.3

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity attributable to owners of the parent + interest-bearing liabilities

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 158,098 159,386 163,199 Interest-bearing liabilities 149,577 149,229 149,134 Cash and cash equivalents -97 114 -115,964 -101,357 Invested capital 210,561 192,651 210,975

The calculation formula for invested capital has been changed. Previous years' figures have been restated.

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), %



=



Operating profit (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average

The calculation formula for ROI has been changed. Previous years' figures have been restated.

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) -1,139 45,345 26,941 Invested capital 30.6.2021 / 30.6.2020 / 31.12.2020 192,651 199,529 188,298 Invested capital 30.9.2021 / 30.9.2020 / 31.3.2021 205,786 191,626 170,609 Invested capital 31.12.2021 / 31.12.2020 / 30.6.2021 210,975 188,298 192,651 Invested capital 31.3.2022 / 31.3.2021 / 30.9.2021 205,806 170,609 205,786 Invested capital 30.6.2022 / 30.6.2021 / 31.12.2021 210,561 192,651 210,975 Average 205,156 188,543 193,664 Return on invested capital (ROI), % -0.6 24.1 13.9

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, %



=



Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100 Total assets - advances received

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 158,098 159,386 163,199 Total assets 405,922 392,508 386,660 Advances received -107 -190 -75 405,814 392,318 386,584 Equity ratio, % 39.0 40.6 42.2

Gearing, %

Gearing, %



=



Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

EUR thousand 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Interest-bearing net debt 53,575 35,705 49,570 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 158,098 159,386 163,199 Gearing, % 33.9 22.4 30.4

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA



EUR thousand 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 1-12/2021 Finland 1,895 1,367 2,707 Rest of Europe 96,307 85,473 168,841 North and South America 128,872 141,096 269,247 Rest of the world 1,214 1,044 2,424 Total 228,288 228,980 443,219

QUARTERLY SALES DEVELOPMENT BY BUSINESS AREA

2022 2021 EUR thousand 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 64,226 61,726 68,858 57,048 67,402 71,904 Europe 53,819 48,530 46,747 41,634 46,251 43,432 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -26 12 -20 -28 -6 -2 Total 118,019 110,269 115,585 98,654 113,647 115,333

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2022 2021 EUR thousand 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 118,019 110,269 115,585 98,654 113,647 115,333 Comparable EBITDA 1,863 3,298 8,983 4,240 15,277 18,534 as % of net sales 1.6 3.0 7.8 4.3 13.4 16.1 EBITDA 1,863 3,298 8,983 4,240 15,277 18,534 as % of net sales 1.6 3.0 7.8 4.3 13.4 16.1 Items affecting comparability - - - - - - Operating profit -2,903 -1,268 3,874 -842 10,317 13,592 as % of net sales -2.5 -1.2 3.4 -0.9 9.1 11.8 Net financial items 723 -930 -1,074 -969 -1,613 3,266 Profit before income taxes -2,180 -2,198 2,800 -1,811 8,704 16,858 as % of net sales -1.8 -2.0 2.4 -1.8 7.7 14.6

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Corporate Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2022 resolved that 25% of the annual remuneration for the Board of Directors is paid in Suominen Corporation's shares. The number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares for 2022 was 18,585 shares. The shares were transferred on May 17, 2022 and the value of the transferred shares totaled EUR 61,331.

One of Suominen's share-based plans was vested and shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. The President & CEO received 60,739 shares, and the value of the shares and portion settled in cash totaled EUR 463 thousand. The number of the shares transferred to other members of the Executive Team was 116,755 shares. The value of the shares and the portion settled in cash was EUR 817 thousand.







CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



EUR thousand Property, plant and equip. Intangible assets Property, plant and equip. Intangible assets Property, plant and equip. Intangible assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 115,478 13,176 104,666 16,748 104,666 16,748 Capital expenditure and increases 3,645 346 10,604 70 17,609 162 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -5,699 -1,920 -6,590 -1,719 -13,061 -3,801 Exchange differences and other changes 8,101 -53 2,802 55 6,264 68 Carrying amount at the end of the period 121,525 11,550 111,482 15,153 115,478 13,176

30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 15,741 17,784 17,784 Increases 609 325 719 Disposals and decreases -2 -17 -103 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -1,712 -1,593 -3,230 Exchange differences and other changes 609 239 571 Carrying amount at the end of the period 15,245 16,738 15,741

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.



CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



EUR thousand 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 1-12/2021 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 149,134 100,293 100,293 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 86,823 2,539 2,539 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -1,529 -1,326 -2,757 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 203 114 309 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -2 -20 -67 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 1,503 1,285 86,610 Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 615 - 105 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 120 37 84 Current liabilities at the end of the period 87,734 2,628 86,823 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 13,167 14,892 14,892 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 407 218 418 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items - -5 -47 Reclassification to current liabilities -1,503 -1,285 -2,653 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 563 220 557 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 12,632 14,040 13,167 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 49,144 82,862 82,862 Increases in debentures - 50,000 50,000 Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 66 596 1,178 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures, cash flow items - -898 -939 Reclassification to current liabilities - - -83,957 Non-current debentures at the end of the period 49,211 132,560 49,144 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 149,577 149,229 149,134

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES





EUR thousands 30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 Other commitments Leasing commitments 74 121 85 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 1,028 2,840 713 Commitments to leases not yet commenced 290 65 458 Guarantees On own behalf 3,778 3,875 3,495 Other own commitments 21,229 29,107 24,713 25,007 32,982 28,208

NOMINAL AND FAIR VALUES OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

30.6.2022 30.6.2021 31.12.2021 EUR thousand Nominal value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Currency forward contracts Hedge accounting not applied 2,108 -38 2,777 -48 1,960 -14

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY

a. Fair value through profit or loss

b. Financial assets at amortized cost

c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

d. Carrying amount

e. Fair value

Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments - - 421 421 421 Trade receivables - 68,836 - 68,836 68,836 Derivative receivables 8 - - 8 8 Interest and other financial receivables - 285 - 285 285 Cash and cash equivalents - 97,114 - 97,114 97,114 Total 30.6.2022 8 166,236 421 166,664 166,664

EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments - - 421 421 421 Trade receivables - 65,495 - 65,495 65,495 Derivative receivables 2 - - 2 2 Interest and other financial receivables - 259 - 259 259 Cash and cash equivalents - 101,357 - 101,357 101,357 Total 31.12.2021 2 167,111 421 167,534 167,534

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2022 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2021.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES



30.6.2022 31.12.2021 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 49,211 42,075 50,000 49,144 49,125 50,000 Lease liabilities 12,632 12,632 12,632 13,167 13,167 13,167 Total non-current financial liabilities 61,843 54,707 62,632 62,311 62,292 63,167 Current financial liabilities Debentures 84,677 85,264 85,000 84,062 86,496 85,000 Lease liabilities 3,057 3,057 3,057 2,761 2,761 2,761 Interest accruals 1,611 1,611 1,611 936 936 936 Derivative liabilities 46 46 46 15 15 15 Other current liabilities 328 328 328 379 379 379 Trade payables 62,600 62,600 62,600 45,661 45,661 45,661 Total current financial liabilities 152,318 152,905 152,641 133,814 136,248 134,752 Total 214,162 207,612 215,274 196,125 198,540 197,919



Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2022 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2022.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY



EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value Currency forward contracts, assets - 8 - Equity instruments - - 421 Total - 8 421 Derivatives at fair value Currency forward contracts, liabilities - -46 - Total - -46 -

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2022 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2021.

There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

