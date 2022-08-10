Vertical Computer Systems, Inc.: Vertical Exploration Appoints Sheldon Inwentash to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical" or the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sheldon Inwentash to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Inwentash is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc., and he has more than 30 years of in-depth investing experience. Sheldon co-founded Visible Genetics, the first commercial pharmacogenomics company, in 1994 and exited in 2001 to Bayer. Through two decades leading Pinetree Capital, Mr. Inwentash created significant shareholder value through early investments in Queenston Mining (acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. for $550-million), Aurelian Resources (acquired by Kinross for $1.2-billion) and Gold Eagle Mines (acquired by Goldcorp for $1.5-billion) to name a few.

Mr. Inwentash obtained his B.Comm from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. In 2007, he was an Ontario finalist for the Ernst & Young entrepreneur of the year award. In 2012, Sheldon received an honorary degree, doctor of laws (LL.D) from the University of Toronto for his valuable leadership as an entrepreneur, his philanthropy, and inspirational commitment to making a difference in the lives of children, youth and their families.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO of Vertical Exploration Inc., commented, "We are very excited to have Mr. Inwentash join and enrich our Vertical advisory team. Sheldon's extensive knowledge of the resource and technology industries, coupled with his strong understanding of investment and financial management strategies, brings substantial expertise to Vertical at a key time as we quickly progress to unlock the full potential of our world class St-Onge Wollastonite property. In addition, the numerous partnerships and relationships that Sheldon has developed and cultured over the past 30 years through his roles as CEO, Board Director and serial entrepreneur will also be invaluable to Vertical, as we forge key parnterships and develop new markets for our premium St-Onge Wollastonite."

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

