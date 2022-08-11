DJ Petrofac Limited: RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

First half highlights

-- H1 financial performance in line with guidance with good momentum in AS and IES, offset by challenges inE&C's mature portfolio

-- Business performance EBIT of USUSD2 million(1)(2)

-- Reported net loss of USUSD(14) million(2) inclusive of separately disclosed items

-- Group order intake of USUSD1.1 billion(3) with book-to-bill of 0.9x

-- Healthy 18-month Group pipeline of USUSD57 billion

-- High levels of bidding activity in E&C with opportunities expected to be awarded evenly over the secondhalf

-- Backlog of USUSD3.7 billion

-- Net debt of USUSD341 million(6) and liquidity of USUSD511 million(7)

-- Free cash flow in second half expected to be broadly neutral

Six months ended 30 June 2022 Six months ended 30 June 2021 (restated)(9) USUSDm Business Separately disclosed Reported Business Separately disclosed Reported performance items performance items Revenue 1,228 n/a 1,228 1,595 n/a 1,595 EBIT 2 n/a n/a 49 n/a n/a Net profit / (loss) (35) 21 (14) 41 (130) (89) (2)

Sami Iskander, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, commented:

"Our performance in the first half continues to reflect the COVID-19 related industry challenges, as we work towards completion on many of the projects in the legacy E&C portfolio. Moving into the second half of 2022, a significant increase in bidding activity has put us firmly on the path to grow backlog over the full year. Supported by a strong commodity price environment and an increasing focus on energy security, the outlook for the industry is robust and the work we have done over the past 18 months means that Petrofac enters this important period in a strong competitive position.

"We made good progress on our new energies strategy having entered into a collaboration with Hitachi Energy, a leading player in HVDC and HVAC technology, to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure for the rapidly growing offshore wind market. This collaboration strengthens our market position and the large pipeline of opportunities supports our USUSD1 billion revenue ambition from new energies in the medium term.

"Our priorities in the second half of the year are clear. First, we will continue to safely deliver the existing backlog for our clients, while maintaining cost discipline. Second, we will focus on closing out the delayed commercial settlements, to unwind working capital and return to positive free cash flow from 2023. Lastly, we will make progress in securing awards in E&C to deliver growth in full year backlog. Our recent USUSD200 million provisional award in Algeria, while small, is evidence of our competitiveness and marks the beginning of a multi-year upcycle."

DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Engineering & Construction (E&C)

E&C financial performance in the first half was in line with the guidance given in the trading update, reflecting the lingering effects of the pandemic, including some relatively unfavourable commercial settlements with clients. The decline in revenue reflected lower levels of activity compared with the prior year period as well as progress delays on certain projects. The EBIT loss of USUSD44 million reflected the immediate recognition of the additional Covid-related project costs to completion and the adverse impact of operating leverage from lower revenue.

In the second half, subject to the outcome of commercial settlements, E&C expects to report a marginal EBIT profit.

E&C financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022(1)(2)

-- Revenue down 40% to USUSD0.7 billion (H1 2021: USUSD1.1 billion)

-- EBIT down to USUSD(44) million (H1 2021 restated(9): USUSD21 million)

-- EBIT margin down to (6.5)%

-- USUSD0.2 billion of new order intake

Asset Solutions (AS)

AS delivered a robust financial performance in the first half, with revenue of USUSD0.5 billion, marginally below prior year due a slower start in executing new awards and the strengthening US dollar. EBIT margin decreased to 6.5%, in line with guidance and lower than prior year due to contract mix and the completion of high margin MENA contracts in 2021 (H1 2021 restated(9): 8.4%).

Order intake(3) was strong with USUSD0.9 billion contract awards and extensions secured in the first half, representing a book-to-bill of 1.7x. This included USUSD0.6 billion of awards in the Wells & Decommissioning service line, including awards in Australia and the Gulf of Mexico where we leveraged our unique integrated decommissioning offering at scale.

Asset Solutions financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022(1)(2)

-- Revenue down 3% to USUSD508 million (H1 2021: USUSD526 million)

-- EBIT down 25% to USUSD33 million (H1 2021 restated(9): USUSD44 million)

-- EBIT margin down 1.9 ppts to 6.5%

-- USUSD0.9 billion of awards, representing a book-to-bill of 1.7x

New Energy Services has an established position in offshore wind, enhanced by the recently signed collaboration with Hitachi. In our other focus areas (carbon capture, hydrogen and waste-to-value), the strong momentum of 2021 has continued into 2022, leading to a series of early-stage awards. Our strategy for these emerging areas is to develop alliances with technology providers and develop a strong engineering track record to position the Group for project execution work as markets mature.

Integrated Energy Services (IES)

IES delivered strong financial performance in the first half, with a significant increase in production compared with prior year and benefitting from higher oil prices. Alongside this increase, we delivered a material reduction in emissions intensity through a well workover to isolate a gas zone of the reservoir.

Net production for the first half of the year was 553 thousand barrels of oil (kbbls) (H1 2021: 210 kbbls), reflecting the additional production from the East Cendor development, which commenced in June 2021, and the partial reinstatement of the main Cendor field production with a temporary gas lift system following the outage that occurred in December 2020.

IES financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022(1)(2)

-- Revenue increased to USUSD56 million (H1 2021: USUSD15 million)? Average realised oil price(5) up 44% to USUSD99/boe, including the impact of hedging ? Net equity production up 163% to 553 kbbls

-- EBITDA increased to USUSD44 million (H1 2021: USUSD4 million)

-- EBIT of USUSD21 million (H1 2021: USUSD(6) million) SEPARATELY DISCLOSED ITEMS

The reported net loss(2) of USUSD14 million (H1 2021 restated(9): USUSD89 million) includes a net credit for separately disclosed items and certain re-measurements of USUSD21 million (H1 2021 restated(9): charge of USUSD130 million). This comprised impairment adjustments to our fixed assets, fair value gains on disposals and charges relating to cloud ERP software implementation costs. Consistent with previous periods, all COVID-19 related costs have been treated as business performance.

CASH FLOW, NET DEBT AND LIQUIDITY

In the first half there was a free cash outflow of USUSD193 million, which resulted in net debt of USUSD341 million at 30 June 2022 (31 December 2021: USUSD144 million). This was largely driven by lower EBITDA, a working capital outflow, and the payment of the USUSD104 million SFO Court penalty, partly offset by USUSD98 million of divestment proceeds related to the Greater Stella Area and the Mexico operations. The increase in working capital was primarily a result of the delays in concluding commercial settlements in E&C and the release of provisions in Asset Solutions following the completion of certain contracts.

Liquidity(7) was USUSD511 million at 30 June 2022 (31 December 2021: USUSD705 million) and the Group remained in compliance with its banking covenants(8). Due to the expected timing of commercial settlements, net debt at the year end is now expected to be broadly in line with the position at 30 June 2022. This is principally due to timing as certain receipts previously expected in the second half of 2022 are now expected to be received in the first half of 2023.

DIVIDEND

The Board recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders and expects to reinstate a dividend policy in due course, once the Group's performance has improved.

ORDER BACKLOG

The Group's backlog decreased marginally to USUSD3.7 billion at 30 June 2022 (31 December 2021: USUSD4.0 billion), reflecting progress delivered on the existing project portfolio and low new order intake in E&C, partly offset by strong order intake in Asset Solutions.

30 June 2022 31 December 2021 USUSD billion USUSD billion Engineering & Construction 1.8 2.4 Asset Solutions 1.9 1.6 Group backlog 3.7 4.0

IMPLEMENTATION OF 1TEC

We are making excellent progress in embedding 1tec, our functional excellence and value assurance programme. This will be the backbone of our consistent best-in-class execution to a single global Petrofac standard as we rebuild the backlog and transition back to delivering sector-leading margins in the medium term.

OUTLOOK

