Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Dr. Mario Tremblay has been appointed Chief Science Officer (CSO) at Planta Scientific. Dr. Tremblay has over 25 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and pharmaceutical industries, having worked for most of his career at Procter & Gamble (P&G). At P&G, he held various positions within R&D, including Principal Scientist & Research Fellow, where he was responsible for developing new products and technologies that contributed to significant innovations across a range of categories, including personal care, home care, laundry detergents, fabric softeners, dishwashing liquids, shampoos, and conditioners.

With his appointment to Planta Scientific, Dr. Tremblay will lead the company's research initiatives into applying nanotechnology to cannabinoids, such as nanoparticle CBD, for the cosmetic and personal care industry. "I'm excited to join the exceptional team at Planta Scientific in this role at such an important time in its development," said Dr. Tremblay. "The potential for nano cannabinoid-based personal care and therapeutics is huge. I look forward to helping a company like Planta Scientific, which is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this opportunity."

"With his appointment to Planta Scientific, Dr. Mario Tremblay brings a wealth of knowledge in ingredient and product innovation, which will be invaluable as we move toward commercializing our suite of disruptive ingredients," said Rudy Ellenbogen, CEO of Planta Scientific. "We are privileged to have him join our stellar executive team."

About Planta Scientific: Planta Scientific is a Miami-based innovation laboratory that creates and manufactures patented, highly bioavailable, nano-cannabinoid ingredients (CBD, CBG, CBC) for consumer goods industries. The company was established to meet the growing demand for industrial-scale cannabinoid ingredients that truly work for large consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Planta Scientific delivers the most effective cannabinoid ingredients by leveraging its proven technologies.

Contact: Kristin Adams

Phone: 305.204.3506

Email: media@plantascientific.com

www.plantascientific.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133524