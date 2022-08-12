Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co."' or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious foods, is pleased to announce its recently acquired CPG brand, LumberHeads, is now being distributed by DSM Foods, an Ontario-based business servicing over 200 retail location through its food distribution network. An initial order for LumberHeads Popcorn has already been delivered and LumberHeads popcorn will be available in retail locations across DSM Foods network.

"Plant&Co continues to focus on acquisitions and accelerating the organic growth of our brands. We are building increased revenue as we execute alongside our brand founders. LumberHeads is a great example of how we are helping founders accelerate their growth. In less than 6 months since our majority acquisition in LumberHeads Foods Co., we have helped increase production capacity and distribution to retail. Working with a great distributor like DSM Foods, we will increase the number of stores LumberHeads is in which will help introduce this outstanding product to more people, and everyone that tries LumberHeads loves it," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. "We listed our first brand, Holy Crap Cereals with DSM earlier in the year and we are very pleased that they have now listed an additional Plant&Co brand. We continue to deliver results through our organic and inorganic growth strategies. Step by step we are building our business in the direction of profitability. Working with distributors such as DSM is a key component to expanding distribution and accelerating growth for Plant&Co in 2022-2023."

Background on DSM

DSM Foods is a family-owned business operating since 1985. With distribution routes into the health food industry through chained and independent grocers, restaurants, and caterers. With a specialty focus on the Kosher community that is over 400,000 strong in the GTA alone, DSM is well known and regarded in its customer base and brings a value-add service to its kosher customers and clients.

About Plant&Co Brands Inc.

Image 1



To view an enhanced version of Image 1 please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/133628_35076fb7741c2a31_001full.jpg

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is a modern health and wellness company curating delicious. It offers a growing number of plant-based food products through its brand portfolio of Holy Crap Foods, YamChops 'a plant-based butcher', LumberHeads Food Co., Lettuce Love Café, and Heal Wellness. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com , www.YamChops.com, www.LumberHeads.com , www.HealWellness.ca, www.LettuceLoveCafe.com and www.PlantandCo.com.

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd.

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FUTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

ir@plantandco.com

(833) 375-2682

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include management's expectations related to the accretive nature of the Acquisition as well as the future performance of the Company or of Heal Wellness, management's anticipated growth of Heal Wellness through existing and new locations being established throughout 2022 and 2023, the successful sourcing of suitable new Heal Wellness locations by the Company, the success of the Company's discussions with respect to the potential of expanding the Heal Wellness stores via corporate and franchise locations, and any announcements related thereto, the introduction of new Heal Wellness products, as well as the Company's continuing search for accretive opportunities in 2022. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133628