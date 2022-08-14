Hear it :https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3232 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 32 was a very good one. ATX TR went up 2,1% to 6.515,1 points, it was also a comeback over the moving average 100 of this index. Year-to-date ATX TR is now at minus 16,99%. These are the best-performers this week: Wienerberger 10,25% in front of Uniqa 6,33% and Andritz 5,71%. And the following stocks performed worst: Kapsch TrafficCom -2,29% in front of SBO -2,29% and FACC -1,45%. News came from Andritz (2), CA Immo, A1 Telekom Austria (2), Semperit, Wolford, ...

