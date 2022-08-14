A very good week for Austrian Stocks. News came from Andritz (2), Valneva (2), Palfinger, Kontron, Polytec, Wienerberger, DO & CO, Mayr-Melnhof, Austrian Post and Rosenbauer. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,09% to 6.515,1 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -16,99%. Up to now there were 77 days with a positive and 80 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 21,05% away, from the low 12,18%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,42%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,68%. These are the best-performers this week: Wienerberger 10,25% in front of Uniqa 6,33% and Andritz 5,71%. And the following stocks performed worst: Kapsch TrafficCom -2,29% in front of SBO -2,29% and FACC -1,45%. Further highlights this week: UBM for 5 days in a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...