Kontron: IT company Kontron AG signed agreements with Vinci Energies S.A. for the sale of significant parts of Kontron Group's IT services business. Vinci Energies., through its brand Axians, is a global information and communications technology group belonging to the listed French group Vinci. The transaction price amounts to approximately Euro 400 mn based on the expected net liquidity at closing. Kontron AG's 2022 guidance remains unchanged and is expected to amount to Euro 1,120 mn in revenue for continuing operations with an EBITDA margin of more than 10%. On top of this, we expect Euro 380 mn of revenue from the sold entities under discontinued operations. With the divestment, Kontron is following its growth strategy in the technology area around the Internet of Things (IoT) ....

