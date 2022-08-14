DO & CO: The recovery from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic has continued in the first quarter of the business year 2022/2023 and catering company DO & CO has benefited from an increase in demand across all divisions. At Euro 288.31 mn rthe company eported the strongest quarter in terms of revenue in its history despite the continuing depreciation of the Turkish lira. Exchange rate fluctuations against the euro compared to the first quarter of the business year 2021/2022 resulted in a negative effect on Group revenue in the amount of Euro 51.30 mn. The result of the first quarter of the business year 2022/2023 was strongly affected by application of the provisions of IAS 29 "Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies" to the financial statements of the Turkish ...

