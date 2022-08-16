Phytocann Group, a vertically integrated company and European CBD pioneer, is proud to announce a partnership with Pharmasimple, a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris and industry leader in Belgium. This strategic rapprochement opens up a new era for the distribution of cannabic products in pharmacies.

Phytocann Group is delighted to acquire a 5% stake in Pharmasimple for the sum of 5 million euros. Beyond the additional skills and expertise, this increase in capital lays the foundations for a medium-term IPO.

The research and development component is also particularly important. New ranges and the launch of new products are already being explored by the two entities. As a long-standing online pharmacy leader, Pharmasimple has been undergoing a business transformation for several months by diversifying its network of physical pharmacies. Having set itself the goal of 200 by 2025, 14 are already open and 15 are scheduled to open in 2022.

This strategic partnership will lead to the introduction of a range of unique products dedicated to Pharmasimple, including CBD oils and cosmetics. It should be noted that the brands belonging to Phytocann Group (Harvest Laboratoires, Ivory, Easy Weed, Herboristerie Alexandra etc.) will be distributed both in shops and on the Pharmasimple website.

As online sales of CBD are of crucial importance to Phytocann Group, this partnership will enable us to create shared synergies and thus to step up and expand our online presence. Always striving to create and offer outstanding products, research and tests are being carried out on new product innovations based on CBD and other non-psychotropic cannabinoids.

This capital acquisition takes advantage of the best possible timing regarding the expansion of Phytocann Group and the opening up of the medicinal cannabis market in Europe, a sign of real added value for Pharmasimple.

Distribution in pharmacies and drugstores was a major challenge. This also strengthens the positioning and the DNA of a 100% vertically integrated group, from production to sales.

