Fisker Inc Sells 5,000 Pre-Orders of Limited-Edition EVsThe outlook for Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR), a beaten-down electric vehicle (EV) stock, just got a little brighter. Fisker recently announced that it sold 5,000 pre-orders for a limited-edition EV model and that the company is on track to start the initial production of that model on November 17..

