The Sikorsky S-76 Features an LXi Cabin Collection Interior Inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Automobile

Bentley Manufactured Only 12 of these Limited-Edition 2-Seat Open Air Performance Cars

This Will Be the First Time the Public Has Seen This Exquisite Interior

One of Flexjet's Gulfstream G650s Also Features a Coordinating Interior for the Perfect Pairing

Flexjet's Aircraft Owners Received Exclusive and Complimentary Invitations to The Quail and Flexjet's Observation Suite at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Flexjet LLC, one of the largest and most innovative fractional jet providers, will showcase a Sikorsky S-76 from its new private helicopter division on the golf course at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. Flexjet aircraft Owners will receive complimentary invitations to the garden party at the Quail Lodge Golf Club on August 19th, as well as the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 21st during Monterey Car Week.

Flexjet is showcasing its new private helicopter division at Monterey Car Week with a Sikorsky S-76 on display at The Quail. The Flexjet Sikorsky S-76 on display features an LXi Cabin Collection interior inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar automobile. (Photo: Business Wire)

Flexjet launched its helicopter division in June to provide last-mile transport for Owners of Flexjet aircraft traveling from airports to their final destinations, a unique door-to-door travel solution not available through any other provider in the U.S. Flexjet redefined private travel by introducing helicopters to its fleet in launching the division which will be expanding to Europe this fall.

"By showcasing one of our private helicopters at The Quail, not only will we be able to introduce the division to our current aircraft Owners, but we will be able to connect this automotive-focused audience with our LXi interior inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar sportscar," said Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro. "And like the Bacalar, of which there are no two alike, we will only be using this interior in one of our helicopters and one of our Gulfstream G650 aircraft."

The Bacalar Project, which is the name given to this unique interior, has never before been viewed by the public. It is inspired by Bentley's rarest two-door open air motorcar of which only 12 in the world have been manufactured to the specifications of each buyer.

The design elements of this interior include:

The 5,000-year-old Riverwood that forms the wraparound dashboard of the Bacalar, inspired one of the matching wood veneer species used in this aircraft interior.

The rare paint color option of Julep, used for one of the Bacalar's, inspired a one-time change to the Flexjet livery chameleon paint normally a red-gold chameleon but for this aircraft and helicopter is a silver-green chameleon.

The copperhead shape and basketweave stitching on the white leather and black trimmed seats of the Bacalar automobile inspired the custom captain's seats in the Gulfstream G650 and the seats in the Sikorsky S-76.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is known for the vintage automobiles and motorcycles as well as the luxury lifestyle and culinary offerings including caviar, oysters, fine wines, specialty cocktails and more. The general public must enter a lottery for a chance to purchase tickets for this exclusive event. And for those fortunate enough to win the lottery, ticket prices start at $950.

At the 71st Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, car enthusiasts celebrate the automobile and have the privilege of observing a competition of collector cars on the 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links. They are judged on their elegance, technical merit and history. Flexjet's observation suite sits on the golf course's 18th hole, just steps away from the judge's table.

The Quail and the Concours d'Elegance are so popular among Flexjet aircraft Owners that when Flexjet extends complimentary invitations for the event they are typically fully reserved within days.

"Many Flexjet Owners are aficionados not only of aircraft but also of automobiles, appreciating the elegance and performance of the finest examples of automotive style and engineering," said Flexjet Chief Operating Officer Megan Wolf. "Monterey Car Week celebrates automotive excellence worldwide, and we look forward to hosting our Owners as they enjoy one of the most prestigious automotive experiences available anywhere."

About Flexjet

Flexjet first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing. Flexjet's fractional aircraft program is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 23 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. In 2015, Flexjet introduced Red Label by Flexjet, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. There are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, including the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's private helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned and operated Sikorsky S-76private helicopters serving locations throughout the Northeastern United States and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetLLC.

