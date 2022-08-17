BOQ Group completes the next phase of its multi-year transformation which will enable it to create outstanding digital experiences and help customers reach their financial goals

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has gone live with retail banking services on Temenos Banking Cloud for customers served under the BOQ, Virgin Money and ME Bank brands. Using Temenos cloud-based platform enables BOQ to offer superior customer propositions with personalized offerings at a fraction of the cost of its legacy systems, building a competitive advantage and a low cost-income ratio. Since go live, BOQ has completed over four million transactions on the new platform.

The modernization project with Temenos simplifies BOQ's technology landscape by consolidating 40 systems to a single platform for retail and business banking. As part of the project, BOQ Group will migrate all of its banking operations across three banking brands leading regional bank BOQ, and challenger banks Virgin Money and ME Bank. BOQ Group is progressively rolling out the Temenos Banking Cloud across the entirety of the retail banking business lines, with business banking and lending to follow.

Temenos provides the world's leading open platform for composable banking, allowing banks and financial institutions to easily assemble, test and extend broad banking capabilities. Temenos Banking Cloud brings the unmatched breadth of Temenos' front-to-back banking services. The combination of agility, scalability, and extensibility will help BOQ Group to create unique digital offerings, innovate faster, and address changing customer expectations.

Rod Finch, Chief Product Transformation Officer, Bank of Queensland, commented: "We are modernizing our technology from back to front to give us the flexibility and agility of a neobank, while leveraging the scalability and long-term investment of an established institution with 148 years in banking. This will provide our customers with compelling experiences, fast transactions and cutting-edge features. By leveraging the Temenos platform and the benefits of the cloud, we are attracting new customers and driving growth, ultimately improving our competitive advantage."

Erich Gerber, President and Global Head of Field Operations, Temenos, said: "The Australian banking market is going through unprecedented change as regulators look to drive innovation and competition, and banks navigate bringing personal relationships into the digital age. With Temenos Banking Cloud, we are putting banks in control of their business models and innovation cycles, giving them the agility and speed to build great products and profitable business. We're delighted to have delivered this milestone with Bank of Queensland, and look forward to continuing to build on these successes."

Ends

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve over 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005586/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Wolfe Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +1 610 232 2793 +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com

Alistair Kellie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos

Tel: +44 20 7680 6550

Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com