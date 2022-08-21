DJ SEG Announces 2022 Interim Results Ensuring Stable Production and Business Operation Maintaining Hard-won Results

SEG Announces 2022 Interim Results

Ensuring Stable Production and Business Operation

Maintaining Hard-won Results

(21 August 2022, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (the "Reporting Period").

The first half of 2022 was extraordinary and challenging with the continuous change in international situation, violent fluctuation of energy market, domestic epidemic spread in multiple areas, and increased downward pressure on the economy. Facing the severe and complicated situations, the Company concentrated its efforts to overcome difficulties, strove to repay the society and shareholders with stable operating performance and pragmatic responsibilities, and obtained hard-won results. According to IFRS, the Group achieved total revenue of RMB25.959 billion, representing a decrease of 3.3% year-on-year, and the net profit was RMB1.355 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.6%.

The board has always focused on shareholder's return and insisted on sharing the Company's growth with shareholders. In the first half of the year, despite facing many difficulties and challenges, the board decided to maintain the continuity of dividend distribution and distribute an interim dividend of RMB0.118 per share, with a dividend payout ratio of 40%.

In the first half of 2022, the Group gave full play to the "Large Troop Formation" combat mode, continued innovation, deepened reform, and brought together a strong synergy to promote high-quality development, and achieved positive results in various aspects. 1. Anchored technological guidance and made every effort to strengthen innovation leadership

The Group fully utilized the advantages of leading technologies and technological guidance to explore the structural adjustment of the refining and chemical industry and the path of energy conservation and emission reduction under the "Carbon Peaking and Neutrality" targets. By focusing on "throat-cutting" technologies, accelerating the layout plan of "three new" areas and deepening digital transformation, high-quality innovations in engineering technologies were used to make advancement in "strengthening the origin and base" and "making high-end growth" in the refining and chemical industry.

In terms of transformation and upgrading of oil refining structure, the Group anchored on the development direction of "oil transformed to chemicals", "oil producing chemicals" and "oil transformed to special products", and actively promoted the inception and implementation of projects based on the new technologies of "cracking" and "dehydrogenation". Steady progress was made in deep catalytic cracking technology for residue to chemicals (RTC) in Anqing, naphtha catalytic cracking (SNCC) in Zhanjiang and moving-bed propane dehydrogenation technology in Zhenhai, providing technical support for the transformation and upgrading of refining and chemical enterprises in improving quality and efficiency; production of qualified products was realized in the third-generation aromatics (Jiujiang) plant; the low-cost ethane cracking gas to styrene demonstration plant started operation successfully for the first time. The above technologies opened up a new route of process technologies for the efficient conversion and utilization of oil products.

In terms of new energy, the Group actively explores the integrated development model of new energy and traditional energy, focusing on research in the fields of green and low-carbon new energy such as CO2 recycling and "thermal hydrogen wind and solar". Among them, three well-planned and designed hydrogen refueling stations started operation successfully, making a unique contribution to enabling the "Green Winter Olympics". Xinjiang Kuqa photovoltaic hydrogen production demonstration project is progressing steadily, and distributed photovoltaic projects of Zhongke were successfully connected to the grid, and several rooftop photovoltaic projects of oil (gas) refueling stations were successfully constructed and started power generation, providing supportive efforts for energy conservation, emission reduction and green development in the energy industry.

In terms of new chemical materials, the Group focused on tackling key problems with "key-bottleneck" materials, acting courageously as the chain leader and striving to build an efficient research and development chain that integrates basic research, engineering transformation and user needs with mutual reinforcement. Among them, the 10,000-ton class 48K large tow carbon fiber project was successfully completed for delivery, and the 1,000-ton class high-grade polybutene-1 industrial demonstration plant started operation successfully in Zhenhai, marking the Group's new major technological breakthrough in the field of high-end synthetic materials. Steady progress was made in the development of new materials and industrial application projects represented by polyolefin elastomers (POE) in Maoming and polyglycolic acid (PGA) in Guizhou, and actively explored the construction of engineering conversion platform technologies for high-viscosity and ultra-high-viscosity materials, with a high level of China's engineering research and complemented the critical links in the industrial chain of the refining and chemical industry in China with high-standard engineering research and development and engineering transformation capabilities.

In terms of digitalization construction, the Group aimed at the advanced level of digital engineering capabilities in the industry, continued to deepen the application of digital technology, closely matched the needs of domestic and foreign project execution, established and improved the basic system platform, digital service platform and integrated design platform, and continued to improve engineering design efficiency and quality. Given the new needs of industry customers for digital delivery and intelligent management, an integrated platform for delivery applications was developed based on the internet platform of the industry to achieve the integration of design, construction, delivery, smart factory construction and production consulting services. Digital delivery empowered factory operation and maintenance, and facilitated the extension of digital engineering construction to smart factories. 2. Strengthen resource planning and made every effort to promote value enhancement

In terms of market development, the Company continued to deepen its development in traditional markets and actively promoted emerging markets, and achieved good results in market development. In the first half of the year, the total value of new contracts entered into by the Group amounted to RMB44.150 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.4%. For domestic market, the Group entered a number of large EPC contracts, including Huizhou Ethylene Project, Tianjin Ethylene Project and Zhenhai Phase Two Project. For overseas, the Group has made major breakthrough in EPC Contracting project field in Africa market and signed two EPCC contracts with National Petroleum Company of Algeria.

In terms of project implementation, the Group actively fulfilled its core responsibilities of "Ensuring National Energy Security", gave full play to its advantages in the integration of the industrial chains of engineering and construction, and implemented 1,138 projects, with overall safety, quality and environmental protection under control. The ethylene expansion project in Zhenhai, which was undertaken by the Group through EPC general contracting, was fully completed and put into operation, empowering capabilities and intelligence for the creation of a "world-class, high-tech and integrated" green petrochemical base. Hainan's refining and chemical integration projects will be delivered in the near future to support the petrochemical industry with high quality development. 3. Secured reform management and made every effort to improve governance efficiency

In terms of corporate reform, the Group continued to optimize the organizational structure, management mechanism and operation model of international business, integrated advantageous resources, and utilized overall collaboration to lay the foundation for high-quality development of overseas business.

In terms of system construction, the Group launched the campaign of "improvement of management penetration" to continuously optimize the management system and enhance management efficiency. The construction of a compliance system based on the new standard ISO 37301 was initiated first, striving to lead the industry in realizing the integration of compliance system and management system, injecting new momentum into the Company's high-quality development.

In terms of internal control and risk control management, the Group focused on "strengthening internal control, preventing risks and promoting compliance", continued to strengthen the construction of internal control system, and improved the working rules and supporting systems of various governance entities. The management and control system of major business risks based on the entire life cycle of project contracts commenced pilot operation, and the Company's key risk management and control capabilities were further improved. 4. Established a high-quality platform and forged a high-quality talent team

